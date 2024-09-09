Crown Court quashes man’s conviction due to procedure breach

A man’s conviction for failure to provide a specimen of breath has been quashed by the Crown Court following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Mr GF was convicted in July 2023 after failing to comply with a roadside preliminary breath test – he repeatedly refused to provide a specimen, claiming he did not believe a police officer was a real officer – and failing to provide a specimen at the police station.

Mr GF applied to the CCRC in September 2023, based on his mental health and his autism being a ‘reasonable excuse’ and a defence to the charge.

Police have since accepted they should have called an appropriate adult to the police station for the drink drive procedure.

A review by the CCRC found there to be a real possibility the Crown Court would exclude the evidence of the drink drive procedure under s78 Police and Criminal and Evidence Act 1984 (PACE), based on the failure to secure the attendance of an appropriate adult.

The CCRC was also satisfied that there was no real possibility that a guilty plea in the Magistrates’ Court by Mr GF, who is not being identified because of his vulnerability, would be considered as evidence of a confession.

The CCRC referred the conviction in July 2024 and the Crown Court quashed it in August 2024.

