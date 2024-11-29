CTSI Guidance for Shopping Safely Online

There are a number of practical things you can do to shop safely when buying items from online marketplaces. Here are our Top Ten tips

1. Learn your Consumer Rights

Before buying, read the terms and conditions, and make sure you know when and for how long you can return products and claim refunds.

2. Read the Product Description carefully

Ensure you thoroughly read the product description, including the size, condition, and any other relevant details. This helps avoid surprises when the product arrives.

3. Protect your Personal Information

Avoid sharing unnecessary personal information with the seller. Stick to the communication channels provided by the marketplace and never give out sensitive information like your address until you're sure of the transaction.

4. Don’t only rely on Reviews on the Marketplace Website

If you are buying from an online marketplace, look up the product on the internet and see if you can find it (and the brand) mentioned elsewhere before buying. Do not rely on customer reviews from the website you are buying from, in case these are fake reviews.

5. Keep any Documentation for your Purchases

Keep receipts, confirmation emails, guarantee documents, and anything else in connection with your purchases so that you have everything on-hand should you need to make a complaint, return items, or follow up when they don’t arrive in the post, arrive faulty, or become faulty within the product guarantee period.

6. Do not Pay any Seller directly via Bank Transfer

Only go through recognised online platforms and try wherever possible to use PayPal or credit card methods to enable you to make easier claims on getting your money back should anything go wrong.

7. Beware of Deals that seem 'too good to be true'

If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of significantly under-priced items, as they may be counterfeit, stolen, or part of a scam.

8. Inspect the Product immediately upon arrival

Once your item arrives, inspect it carefully to ensure it matches the description and is in the expected condition. If there are issues, report them to the marketplace as soon as possible.

9. Know who to contact if things go wrong

If you do encounter an issue with a product, make sure you know who to contact. Follow the platforms complaint procedure and if still dissatisfied then report to Trading Standards via the Consumer helplines.

10. Stay Informed About Scams

Regularly check the marketplace’s updates or consumer protection sites for information on common scams and how to avoid them. Being aware of potential risks can help you stay vigilant.