Curtain up! TfL and Official London Theatre launch ‘12 Shows of Christmas’ offer

Save big on some of London's best theatre shows, thanks to Transport for London and Official London Theatre

For 12 days, 100 tickets for a different top West End show will be available for just £30 each

Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station is making it easier than ever to enjoy London's theatre scene

Transport for London (TfL) has partnered with Official London Theatre to give customers the gift of West End theatre, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London tourism campaign. For 12 days from tomorrow (6 December), 100 tickets for a different top West End show will be released every day for just £30, saving an average 35 to 45 per cent on the usual price. People will be able to book a maximum of four tickets for a date of their choice between 1 January and 10 February 2023, subject to availability, making it the perfect Christmas gift.

The show of the day will be revealed when ticket sales go live at 10am each day, so enthusiastic theatre-goers are recommended to check the website daily to avoid missing out on their favourite.

The '12 Shows of Christmas' offer includes a fantastic range of productions: from firmly established classics such as The Mousetrap, the West End's longest running show, to the brand-new production of As You Like It that opens tomorrow night at @sohoplace, there really is something for everyone. And with the recently-launched Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station situated in the heart of the West End, it is now easier than ever to enjoy all that London's theatre scene has to offer via public transport.

Once the daily allocation of tickets has sold out, people will be able to buy reduced tickets as part of the Official London Theatre's ongoing January sale. The sale will see tickets released for more than 40 of the capital's best loved shows at unbelievable prices.

The TfL and Official London Theatre partnership aims to encourage Londoners and visitors to do more of what you love for less, and use public transport to enjoy the capital's world-leading theatre scene, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London Campaign. Daily capping means customers can make unlimited trips in Zone 1 and 2 for just £7.70 a day, and up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult. The Mayor launched his Let's Do London campaign last year to support the capital's tourism industry after the devastating impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions saw the number of overnight stays in the capital more than halve.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Society of London Theatre Co-CEOs, said: "The Society of London Theatre is committed to bringing the gift of live theatre to as wide an audience as possible. Making theatre accessible is at the heart of what we do, and so we are thrilled to be working with TfL to offer our valued theatregoers tickets to some of the biggest shows across the West End for great prices."

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "Our capital's West End is the envy of the world, but the impact of the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills are having devastating repercussions across theatreland. It is more important than ever for us to champion culture in London so I am thrilled that, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, we are again partnering with TfL and Official London Theatre to offer reduced price tickets to a fantastic range of productions. This is a fabulous opportunity to enjoy a great performance while supporting the arts and helping our economy. Together, we can build a better London for everyone."

Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer Director, said: "We are really excited to partner with Official London Theatre to offer big savings on some of London's best shows in the run up to Christmas. Whether you are buying tickets to give yourself something to look forward to next year, or to gift to a loved one, travelling to the West End couldn't be easier thanks to the Elizabeth line - and use of Tottenham Court Road has increased by more than 80 per cent since the line launched earlier this year. Off-peak travel and daily capping make it simple and cost-effective to use public transport to make the most of London."

Visit www.officiallondontheatre.com/tfl at 10am each day for the chance to buy £30 tickets.