Transport for London
|Printable version
Curtain up! TfL and Official London Theatre launch ‘12 Shows of Christmas’ offer
Save big on some of London's best theatre shows, thanks to Transport for London and Official London Theatre
- For 12 days, 100 tickets for a different top West End show will be available for just £30 each
- Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station is making it easier than ever to enjoy London's theatre scene
Transport for London (TfL) has partnered with Official London Theatre to give customers the gift of West End theatre, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London tourism campaign. For 12 days from tomorrow (6 December), 100 tickets for a different top West End show will be released every day for just £30, saving an average 35 to 45 per cent on the usual price. People will be able to book a maximum of four tickets for a date of their choice between 1 January and 10 February 2023, subject to availability, making it the perfect Christmas gift.
The show of the day will be revealed when ticket sales go live at 10am each day, so enthusiastic theatre-goers are recommended to check the website daily to avoid missing out on their favourite.
The '12 Shows of Christmas' offer includes a fantastic range of productions: from firmly established classics such as The Mousetrap, the West End's longest running show, to the brand-new production of As You Like It that opens tomorrow night at @sohoplace, there really is something for everyone. And with the recently-launched Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station situated in the heart of the West End, it is now easier than ever to enjoy all that London's theatre scene has to offer via public transport.
Once the daily allocation of tickets has sold out, people will be able to buy reduced tickets as part of the Official London Theatre's ongoing January sale. The sale will see tickets released for more than 40 of the capital's best loved shows at unbelievable prices.
The TfL and Official London Theatre partnership aims to encourage Londoners and visitors to do more of what you love for less, and use public transport to enjoy the capital's world-leading theatre scene, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London Campaign. Daily capping means customers can make unlimited trips in Zone 1 and 2 for just £7.70 a day, and up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult. The Mayor launched his Let's Do London campaign last year to support the capital's tourism industry after the devastating impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions saw the number of overnight stays in the capital more than halve.
Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Society of London Theatre Co-CEOs, said: "The Society of London Theatre is committed to bringing the gift of live theatre to as wide an audience as possible. Making theatre accessible is at the heart of what we do, and so we are thrilled to be working with TfL to offer our valued theatregoers tickets to some of the biggest shows across the West End for great prices."
Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "Our capital's West End is the envy of the world, but the impact of the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills are having devastating repercussions across theatreland. It is more important than ever for us to champion culture in London so I am thrilled that, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, we are again partnering with TfL and Official London Theatre to offer reduced price tickets to a fantastic range of productions. This is a fabulous opportunity to enjoy a great performance while supporting the arts and helping our economy. Together, we can build a better London for everyone."
Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer Director, said: "We are really excited to partner with Official London Theatre to offer big savings on some of London's best shows in the run up to Christmas. Whether you are buying tickets to give yourself something to look forward to next year, or to gift to a loved one, travelling to the West End couldn't be easier thanks to the Elizabeth line - and use of Tottenham Court Road has increased by more than 80 per cent since the line launched earlier this year. Off-peak travel and daily capping make it simple and cost-effective to use public transport to make the most of London."
Visit www.officiallondontheatre.com/tfl at 10am each day for the chance to buy £30 tickets.
- The show of the day will be revealed at 10am each day from 6 December to 17 December 2022
- For full terms and conditions please visit www.officiallondontheatre.com/tfl
- London Transport Museum's shop offers a range of TfL wrapping paper, perfect for transport fans. The Museum also has a brand new range of stylish and fun gifts inspired by London's world-famous transport including trendy Elizabeth line moquette-fabric design umbrellas; cosy Christmas jumpers, hats and scarves with train and bus design for kids and adults; and bamboo Christmas decorations, plus many more of the museum's best-sellers now back in stock. Visit the Museum's shop in Covent Garden, or online at www.ltmuseumshop.co.uk
- Through the Let's Do London campaign, the Mayor has been working with London's business growth and destination agency, London & Partners, and the London Tourism Recovery Board, to encourage Londoners and tourists across the world to enjoy the capital by shining a spotlight on the world-leading range of attractions and entertainment.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2022/december/curtain-up-tfl-and-official-london-theatre-launch-12-shows-of-christmas-offer
Latest News from
Transport for London
Hop on board TfL buses this Christmas for all your shopping needs06/12/2022 15:20:00
TfL is reminding customers to take advantage of the great value Hopper fare.
Plans for 348 new affordable homes next to Hounslow West Tube station given the go-ahead02/12/2022 16:10:00
Development of 348 new homes - all of which will be affordable - given the go-ahead by Hounslow Council
TfL publishes new draft Business Plan to support London’s recovery from the pandemic02/12/2022 10:20:00
Plan outlines how TfL will achieve operational financial sustainability by 2023/24, rebuilding its finances and delivering vital improvements with £8.1bn invested in London's road and rail networks, including restarting the Healthy Streets programme
TfL launches major new challenge to find innovative ways of making roads safer and more efficient01/12/2022 10:05:00
The challenge will focus on reducing the disruption caused by roadworks for construction and utilities work
New TfL data shows continued boom in walking and cycling, with almost twice as many now living near a high-quality cycle route30/11/2022 14:20:00
Enabling more people to walk, cycle and use public transport is a vital part of building a healthier and more sustainable capital for everyone
Don’t miss out on discounts to some of London’s top attractions this Christmas29/11/2022 16:05:00
Transport for London customers can enjoy 30 per cent off at five Merlin Entertainments venues until 23 December.
New funding from the Mayor saves vast majority of London's buses24/11/2022 09:15:00
Substantial cuts to the central and inner London bus network were proposed due to the government's Covid funding deal
Businesses celebrate impact of Elizabeth line after six months in service22/11/2022 14:10:00
Nearly 70m journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line since its opening in May