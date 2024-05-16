Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Cutting-edge drone killer radio wave weapon developing at pace
- Also published by:
- Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
A new game-changing weapon that uses radio waves to disable enemy electronics and take down multiple drones at once is under development for the UK’s armed forces.
- System can neutralise a swarm of drones for 10p a shot.
- UK designed and built system offers operational advantage and battlefield protection
- UK Armed Forces will be operating with this technology in the coming years
A new game-changing weapon that uses radio waves to disable enemy electronics and take down multiple drones at once is under development for the UK’s armed forces.
This forms part of work to put the UK’s defence industry on a war footing following the Prime Minister’s announcement last month of an increase to the defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.
An example of a Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW), the versatile system can detect, track and engage a range of threats across land, air and sea. The system will be able to effect targets up to 1km away, with further development in extending the range ongoing. It beams radio waves to disrupt or damage the critical electronic components of enemy vehicles causing them to stop in their tracks or fall out of the sky.
At only 10p per shot fired, the RFDEW beam is a significant cost-effective alternative to traditional missile-based, air defence systems, capable of downing dangerous drone swarms with instant effect. The high level of automation also means the system itself can be operated by a single person. This technology can offer a solution to protection and defence of critical assets and bases.
Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge said:
We are already a force to be reckoned with on science and technology, and developments like RFDEW not only make our personnel more lethal and better protected on the battlefield, but also keep the UK a world leader on innovative military kit.
The war in Ukraine has shown us the importance of deploying uncrewed systems, but we must be able to defend against them too. As we ramp up our defence spending in the coming years, our Defence Drone Strategy will ensure we are at the forefront of this warfighting evolution.
RFDEW technology can be mounted on a variety of military vehicles and uses a mobile power source to produce pulses of Radio Frequency energy in a beam that can rapidly fire sequenced shots at individual targets or be broadened to simultaneously engage all threats within that beam.
Dstl Chief Executive, Paul Hollinshead said:
These game changing systems will deliver decisive operational advantage to the UK armed forces, saving lives and defeating deadly threats.
World class capabilities such as this are only possible because of decades of research, expertise and investment in science and technology at Dstl and our partners in UK industry.
The advanced technology is being developed by a joint team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), working with UK industry under Project Hersa. The next steps for RFDEW is undergoing extensive field testing with British soldiers over the summer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cutting-edge-drone-killer-radio-wave-weapon-developing-at-pace
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
New roadmap for pro-growth regulation in UK space sector launched as Science Minister launches new National Space Operations Centre16/05/2024 15:12:00
New regulatory review for space sector has been published, and Science and Defence Ministers launch National Space Operations Centre.
Ground breaking for new Single Living Accommodation at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst16/05/2024 13:15:00
A major construction project is underway to deliver modern, sustainable Single Living Accommodation (SLA) for Army personnel at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).
Prime Minister and Red Arrows to lead D-Day 80 commemorations16/05/2024 10:10:00
Thousands of Armed Forces personnel and members of the public will take part in events in Normandy and Portsmouth this June.
Dundee Soldier Buried With Military Honours16/05/2024 09:20:00
A World War 1 soldier from Dundee who was identified in part through possible tartan fragments and a thistle brooch, has finally been laid to rest with full military honours.
New Golden Age of shipbuilding as new UK-built warships boost Navy building programme to up to 28 ships and submarines15/05/2024 12:15:00
With up to 28 warships and submarines in the pipeline, backed by defence spending rising to 2.5% of GDP, Britain is seeing a new Golden Age of shipbuilding.
UK underlines strong Indo-Pacific relationships as Defence Minister visits Malaysia and Thailand15/05/2024 10:15:00
The UK’s steadfast commitment to Indo-Pacific security and prosperity was underlined as Defence Minister The Earl of Minto visited Malaysia and Thailand.
New Golden Age of shipbuilding as new UK-built warships boost Navy building programme to up to 28 ships and submarines14/05/2024 16:20:00
With up to 28 warships and submarines in the pipeline, backed by defence spending rising to 2.5% of GDP, Britain is seeing a new Golden Age of shipbuilding.
World-leading 3D printer used by British Army in the field for first time14/05/2024 14:10:00
A cutting-edge 3D printer is being used by the British Army for the first time in the field on the largest NATO deployment in Europe in a generation.
World-leading 3D printer used by British Army in the field for first time14/05/2024 10:15:00
A cutting-edge 3D printer is being used by the British Army for the first time in the field on the largest NATO deployment in Europe in a generation.