Cyber Resilience: Year in Review 2024
2024 was another jam packed year for techUK’s cyber programme. We’ve continued to advocate for our members on a wide range of policy issues, host events on critical issues and support the growth and development of the UK’s vibrant cyber security sector.
Let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last year.
Policy Activity
- We responded to four important Calls for Views:
- We continued to underscore the critical role that cyber security and resilience plays in underpinning the UK’s broader economic growth in various discussions with government officials as well as techUK’s responses to the Industrial Strategy Green Paper consultation and the McPartland Review.
- We facilitated industry engagement with government on the forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill:
- Hosted a member briefing to unpack the Bill’s impact and gather industry feedback on the proposals.
- Organised a roundtable on the EU’s NIS 2 Directive, providing a platform for members to share their insights.
- We partnered with the NCSC on two industry workshops to tap into diverse perspectives on looking to drive up the cyber security of the UK.
- We worked to ensure members are provided with regular updates on the United States Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Programme, which has taken a number of steps forward over the past year.
Supporting the cyber ecosystem
- We held the sixth annual Cyber Innovation Den 2024 and celebrated the great work going on in the sector through our Cyber Innovation Pitching Competition.
- We hosted our third annual Cyber Security Dinner where we were delighted to bring together senior representatives from across the cyber sector for an evening of connection and celebration of the work being done to ensure the UK is the safest place to live and work online. Our keynote speaker for the evening was the fantastic Felicity Oswald, COO of the NCSC. Felicity touched upon the core aspects that shaped the sector’s work in 2024 – including the geopolitical landscape and the rapid advancements in technology. She also provided a glimpse at what’s to come in 2025 as she handed over to the new Chief Executive Officer of the NCSC, Richard Horne, who also joined us for the evening.
- We amplified industry voices through the Cyber Talking 5 series, covering topics like budget constraints, cross-domain solutions and digital certificates.
- We further developed the work of our Cyber Security SME Forum which has drawn in 419+ attendees to events since it formed in 2023. In 2024 we welcomed influential stakeholders from across government and beyond.
- We were pleased to become a signatory of the Mental health in Cyber Security Charter which supports the mental wellbeing of cyber professionals working in a relentless, high-pressure environment; and to host our first webinar exploring stress and burnout across the cyber sector.
Market engagement
- We leveraged member insights on key topics including operational technology security and innovation in cyber security and resilience through our 2024 impact days.
- We launched the Cyber Resilience of the UK’s CNI series, ensuring techUK remains a pivotal voice on protecting Critical National Infrastructure—timely work aligned with the upcoming Cyber Resilience and Security Bill. Find our round-up of events on the cyber resilience of the water utilities and offshore wind sectors.
- We co-hosted an event with the British Plastics Federation, bringing our members together to explore how to improve the cyber resilience of the plastics sector.
Looking ahead
As we head into 2025, we look forward to further developing our market engagement activity, looking at how to improve the cyber resilience across a variety of sectors (CNI and others) to ensure their continued growth and prosperity. We will spend time with members and stakeholders delving into critical topics such as operational technology resilience; supply chain security; the opportunities and threats that AI poses when it comes to cyber security; and the continued rise of ransomware. And we look forward to continuing to engage with government on key cyber policy and legislation - not least the very much-anticipated Cyber Security & Resilience Bill.
