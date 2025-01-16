Northern Ireland Assembly
DEA Aviation secures new multi-million pound export finance package
DEA Aviation Limited, a specialised aerial data-acquisition company based in Nottinghamshire, has secured Santander UK funding supported by UK Export Finance.
-
DEA has secured a further multi-million pound incremental tranche package from Santander UK following support from the UK government’s export credit agency.
-
Based at Retford Gamston Airport, North Nottinghamshire, DEA Aviation Limited (DEA) is an established provider of national and international intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) services.
-
Over 80% of the group’s services remains in export activity – investment in additional capacity will support this growing market segment.
-
Last year, DEA secured £16.5m in its first tranche of funding with Santander UK to meet job creation, capacity and capability objectives, focused primarily on its ISR and export operations.
DEA has now secured a second round of funding with the support of UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK’s export credit agency, to sustain growth in its export and ISR business segments.
DEA is a fast-growing, technology-led provider of specialised aerial data-acquisition services in the ISR, search and rescue and aerial mapping sectors. It is frequently relied upon to provide security services of national importance, demanding class-leading safety and compliance processes.
In 2024, DEA flew ISR and search and rescue missions for its major European customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year. It provided real-time intelligence to support thousands of events that arose in their border and illegal-activity protection roles.
Since the initial investment, DEA’s workforce has grown by 10%. It now employs over 220 people worldwide, most of whom are highly-skilled engineers, pilots, sensor operators, systems architects and software developers operating from accredited facilities in Nottinghamshire.
Joanna Allen, CFO of the DEA Group, said:
This new funding package, enabled by UKEF, positions DEA to continue a strong growth trajectory in its export and ISR operations internationally as the worldwide demand continues to mount.
The funding recognises that DEA is a substantial exporter and will enable the company to continue to build upon the momentum that we have generated over the course of the past year.
Tim Reid, Chief Executive Officer of UKEF, said:
This announcement of our second Export Development Guarantee for DEA shows how we can develop longstanding relationships to help UK businesses scale up. UKEF’s support is already helping DEA to unlock its potential by creating new jobs and growing.
Liz Pickering, Relationship Director, Santander Corporate and Commercial, added:
We are pleased to have provided DEA Group with an additional lending package to support the Group’s expansion. The funding will help the business establish itself further as a major exporter of tech-led aerial data services. We look forward to continuing working with the DEA team and UKEF.
