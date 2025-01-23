Deadline approaches for 3.4 million Self Assessment customers

One week to deadline for millions of Self Assessment customers yet to file their tax return.

3.4 million Self Assessment returns still to be filed before 31 January deadline – those who miss the deadline risk £100 penalty

Customers urged to go online for help and advice

Payment for outstanding tax also due by 31 January

With only a week left until the Self Assessment deadline, 3.4 million customers are yet to file their 2023 to 2024 tax return. And HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning them to file now or risk missing the 31 January deadline – and getting a £100 penalty.

More than 66% (8.6 million) have already filed their tax return. Those who are yet to start can go to GOV.UK to find all the support and guidance they need at their fingertips including live webinars, video tutorials as well as plenty of online help sheets.

Once customers have submitted their return the quickest and easiest way to pay any tax due is via the free and secure HMRC app, which takes less than a minute with immediate confirmation of payment. Nearly 360,000 have paid their Self Assessment tax bill via the app since 6 April 2024, totalling more than £605 million.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

Time is running out for the millions still to file their Self Assessment tax return by 31 January. Help and support is available for those who have not yet started their return. Visit GOV.UK and search ‘Self Assessment’ to find out more.

A full list of the different ways to pay, including payment plans, can be found on GOV.UK.

It is important customers always include their bank details as part of their tax return to ensure that if there is any repayment due, it can be done quickly and securely.

Customers’ reasons for not paying their tax bill or arranging a payment plan by the deadline will be considered individually. While customers who provide HMRC with a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty, those without reasonable excuse face will be issued with a penalty including:

an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time

after 3 months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900

after 6 months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater

after 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater

There are also additional penalties for paying late of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months. If tax remains unpaid after the deadline, interest will also be charged on the amount owed, in addition to the penalties above.

Customers need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.

Further Information

More information about Self Assessment

HMRC wants to help customers get their tax right. Lots of information and support is available online which includes:

It is important that customers let HMRC know of any changes to their circumstances. Customers can use the HMRC app to update their details including a new address or name. Customers also need to let us know if they’ve stopped being self-employed or need to change their business details. This can be done online at GOV.UK.

Anyone who regularly sells goods or provides a service through an online platform can find out more about selling online and paying taxes. The information on GOV.UK will help them decide if their activity should be treated as a trade and if they need to complete a Self Assessment tax return.