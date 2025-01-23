HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Deadline approaches for 3.4 million Self Assessment customers
One week to deadline for millions of Self Assessment customers yet to file their tax return.
- 3.4 million Self Assessment returns still to be filed before 31 January deadline – those who miss the deadline risk £100 penalty
- Customers urged to go online for help and advice
- Payment for outstanding tax also due by 31 January
With only a week left until the Self Assessment deadline, 3.4 million customers are yet to file their 2023 to 2024 tax return. And HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning them to file now or risk missing the 31 January deadline – and getting a £100 penalty.
More than 66% (8.6 million) have already filed their tax return. Those who are yet to start can go to GOV.UK to find all the support and guidance they need at their fingertips including live webinars, video tutorials as well as plenty of online help sheets.
Once customers have submitted their return the quickest and easiest way to pay any tax due is via the free and secure HMRC app, which takes less than a minute with immediate confirmation of payment. Nearly 360,000 have paid their Self Assessment tax bill via the app since 6 April 2024, totalling more than £605 million.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:
Time is running out for the millions still to file their Self Assessment tax return by 31 January. Help and support is available for those who have not yet started their return. Visit GOV.UK and search ‘Self Assessment’ to find out more.
A full list of the different ways to pay, including payment plans, can be found on GOV.UK.
It is important customers always include their bank details as part of their tax return to ensure that if there is any repayment due, it can be done quickly and securely.
Customers’ reasons for not paying their tax bill or arranging a payment plan by the deadline will be considered individually. While customers who provide HMRC with a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty, those without reasonable excuse face will be issued with a penalty including:
- an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time
- after 3 months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900
- after 6 months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater
- after 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater
There are also additional penalties for paying late of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months. If tax remains unpaid after the deadline, interest will also be charged on the amount owed, in addition to the penalties above.
Customers need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.
Further Information
More information about Self Assessment
HMRC wants to help customers get their tax right. Lots of information and support is available online which includes:
- HMRC’s digital assistant – the assistant will help you find information, and if you can’t find what you’re looking for you can ask to speak to an adviser during Webchat opening times.
- guidance notes and help sheets and YouTube videos provide a wealth of information if you’re stuck or confused.
- live webinars where you can ask questions or if you can’t join, you can watch recorded webinars on demand or on YouTube.
- HMRC app and Personal Tax Account – you can instantly find your Unique Taxpayer Reference, make a Self Assessment payment, get your National Insurance number and get your employment income and history for your tax return.
- technical support for HMRC online services for help signing into online services
- email updates – subscribe to HMRC email updates so you don’t miss out on the latest information on Self Assessment.
- social media updates - follow HMRC Twitter @HMRCcustomers to get the latest updates on Self Assessment services and useful reminders.
- if you need extra support to help you with Self Assessment you can contact a voluntary or community sector organisation who can provide you with help and advice, or you can get support directly from HMRC.
It is important that customers let HMRC know of any changes to their circumstances. Customers can use the HMRC app to update their details including a new address or name. Customers also need to let us know if they’ve stopped being self-employed or need to change their business details. This can be done online at GOV.UK.
Anyone who regularly sells goods or provides a service through an online platform can find out more about selling online and paying taxes. The information on GOV.UK will help them decide if their activity should be treated as a trade and if they need to complete a Self Assessment tax return.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/deadline-approaches-for-34-million-self-assessment-customers
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
5.4 million yet to file their tax return06/01/2025 12:10:00
Thousands of people filed their Self Assessment on New Year's Day and HMRC urges those still to complete their tax return, to do it now.
It’s a Self Assessment wrap for 40,000 festive filers30/12/2024 11:10:00
Thousands of customers file their Self Assessment tax return over festive break as HMRC reminds others to start now.
Get your Child Benefit claim wrapped up for baby’s first Christmas13/12/2024 15:10:00
New parents who claim Child Benefit online could get paid before Christmas.
Festive finances: Budget for Christmas and spread the cost of tax bills10/12/2024 15:20:00
Self Assessment customers unable to pay their tax bill in full can plan ahead this festive season to spread the cost by using HMRC's Time to Pay arrangement.
Information for online sellers06/12/2024 12:25:00
If you’re selling unwanted items online there is no new tax rule.
New support for Small Business from HMRC05/12/2024 16:15:00
HMRC highlights online support for small businesses to help them understand their tax responsibilities
No tax changes for online sellers05/12/2024 11:10:00
There are no new tax obligations for people selling services or unwanted items online as platforms start sharing sales data with HMRC from January 2025.
Scams warning as Self Assessment deadline loom26/11/2024 15:20:00
HMRC is reminding Self Assessment customers to be alert to potential scams and fraudsters ahead of the filing deadline on 31 January 2025.