Decades of defence and international experience added to review team

Six leading figures with extensive experience across defence, security, and wider government will support the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) external reviewers.

External team undertaking root and branch review of UK defence bolstered.

New members include a NATO Assistant Secretary General and a former Defence Minister in the previous Government.

SDR work already underway at pace, with public submissions welcomed to help shape future of UK defence.

A root and branch review of UK defence was launched by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad for decades to come. An externally led review is a first of its kind for the UK and has been widely welcomed.

The three external reviewers leading the SDR are: Lord Robertson, Dr Fiona Hill and General Sir Richard Barrons.

The additional members of the Defence Review Team announced yesterday have been chosen to support this work due to their expertise across the priority areas set out by the Terms of Reference of the SDR. They are:

Rt Hon Sir Jeremy Quin – He is a former Defence Minister in the previous Government and former Chair of the Defence Select Committee, he also served as Minister for the Cabinet Office with responsibility for the Government Commercial Function. Brings significant expertise in acquisition.

Angus Lapsley CMG – He is the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning and over 30 years of experience in the Diplomatic and Civil Services. Brings significant expertise on NATO.

Edward Dinsmore – He has led key elements of the Modernising Defence Programme and pan-Defence reviews for the Chief of Defence Staff. Brings significant expertise on ‘people’.

Robin Marshall – An industry expert and a Non-Executive Director to the MOD’s Defence Board. Brings significant expertise in industry.

Grace Cassy – She is an expert in early-stage technology companies and previously an adviser on national security to former Prime Minister Tony Blair. Brings significant technology expertise.

Jean-Christophe Gray CBE, LVO – He was previously Director Public Spending at HM Treasury, spokesperson for former Prime Minister David Cameron, and currently Director General for Delivery, No10 and Cabinet Office. Brings significant Treasury and cross-government expertise.

Lead Reviewer, Lord Robertson of Port Ellen yesterday said:

As the threats facing Britain continue to evolve, we must be clear-eyed about the defensive capabilities we need for the future. The work of our review is already underway and will deliver a clear vision for UK defence. I am delighted this expert team have agreed to make time to consider the profound challenges facing our country and how they can be countered. They provide an incredibly valuable range of experience across the defence and security sectors, both in the UK and internationally. Their role in this review process will be invaluable.

The Strategic Defence Review will be delivered at pace and report in the first half of 2025, with work already underway - recognising of the urgency of the threats facing the UK.

Submissions are being invited until the end of September from serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, the defence industry, the general public, academics, Parliament, and our closest allies and partners, especially in NATO.

Background

The Strategic Defence Review Terms of Reference can be found here.

The following themes cover the key issues the review should consider. The Reviewers will have discretion to consider other issues that arise during the course of the review:

The strategic and operational context, including the threat picture and the current baseline state of UK Defence.

The major features of the force structure needed to create the necessary integrated multi-domain Defence capability of the future.

The opportunities for modernisation and transformation, and greater productivity, including through the rapid and consistent application of Digital Age technologies.

The UK’s international partnerships and alliances, and how these can be strengthened in the cause of collective security and deterrence.

The approach to be taken to acquisition and support in order to deliver the required capabilities in a timely way, and how to secure the best possible value for money and rapidly changing technology.

The approach to recruiting, educating, training and retaining the people needed for One Defence, including Regular, Reserve, Civil Service and industry. This is to include how Service life can be improved for those who commit to serve their country in uniform.

The Defence Estate including how it can be modernised and streamlined to support both defence outputs and wider HMG objectives on housebuilding and net zero.

The state of the defence technological and industrial base, and the contribution of Defence to the government’s Growth Mission.

