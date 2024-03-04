techUK
|Printable version
Defence Drone Strategy published by Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence publishes Defence Drone Strategy, setting out how the UK will become a world leader in uncrewed defence systems across all domains.
In February 2024 the Ministry of Defence published its Defence Drone Strategy, setting out how the UK will become a world leader in uncrewed defence systems across all domains.
Current programmes include:
Air – MQ-9 Reaper, its successor the MQ-9B Protector, and Autonomous Collaborative Platforms developed as part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)
Water – Remus 100 and 300 uncrewed and underwater vehicles for mine detection, and M500 for seabed operations. The first launch and landing of a UAV, the Mojave RPAS, from an aircraft carrier.
Littoral Stike – Developing the use of uncrewed air systems (UAS) to deliver supplies to the frontline.
Land/Near Surface – small tactical systems including Desert Hawk and the larger Phoenix, Hermes and Watchkeeper
The paper focuses on four key objectives:
- Learn from the experiences of operating uncrewed systems in Ukraine, to ‘expedite the adoption of acquisition reform’, and increase the pace of procurement and development of capabilities.
- Build the resilient industrial base required to sustain the UK military guided by the 2021 Defence and Security Industrial Strategy, strengthening the defence supply chain.
- Define the digital architecture - open and ‘secure by design’ - to enable ‘seamless operational integration’ across all domains, and harness existing data, including from Ukraine, ‘to continuously refine… capabilities’.
- To promote a ‘culture of innovation’ ensuring that research and development meets ‘the challenges of a constantly evolving operational environment’ with allies including AUKUS, and working with regulators to support industry in testing and evaluating products.
The UK will continue to learn from the experiences of systems operating presently in Ukraine through the Ukraine-UK uncrewed systems initiative and work closely with industry to refine requirements and strengthen collaboration.
MOD will also establish a Defence-level governance mechanism to support the delivery of frontline capabilities across all services and domains.
To read the full report, click here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/defence-drone-strategy-published-by-ministry-of-defence.html
Latest News from
techUK
House of Lords Committee launches call for evidence to assess Modern Slavery Act 201504/03/2024 16:25:00
The House of Lords Committee on the Modern Slavery Act 2015 has issued a call for evidence as part of its inquiry into assessing the impact and effectiveness of the Act.
techUK's first Emerging Space Technologies report is now live!04/03/2024 11:25:00
techUK has published its first Emerging Space Technologies Industry Perspective Report, which explores the opportunities that will be created by the growing commercialisation of space.
MOD announce reforms to Defence Procurement04/03/2024 10:25:00
Ministry of Defence announce reforms to Defence Procurement in Integrated Procurement Model paper.
The Regulatory Horizon Council publish report on regulation for quantum technology applications01/03/2024 15:05:00
The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) has published the awaited report Regulating Quantum Technology Applications to set out a pro-innovation approach to regulating quantum technologies.
Shadow Defence Secretary announces Labour's pledges to reform UK Defence29/02/2024 16:10:00
Speaking at the Policy Exchange yesterday, in a keynote address the Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey outlined a series of reforms Labour would make to the Ministry of Defence should it form a government after the general election.
UK Government release new guide for telecoms RDI funding and opportunities29/02/2024 14:05:00
What better a location or occasion than Mobile World Congress to launch a brand new guide outlining the UK government's research, development and innovation funding and opportunities?
techUK response to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Consultation on Climate Change Agreements (CCA) new Scheme28/02/2024 16:25:00
techUK with the help of SLR Consulting, responded to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) consultation on the new Climate Change Agreements (CCA) scheme - on behalf of our data centre sector members.
Spring Budget 2024: techUK members will be watching for progress on the Government’s science and tech ambitions28/02/2024 15:25:00
At the Budget the Chancellor is expected to prioritise tax cuts for the public, however techUK members will still want to see progress on the Government’s science and tech ambitions.
UK Government release guide for telecoms research, development and innovation funding and opportunities28/02/2024 11:20:00
Yesterday, 27 February, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's (DSIT) Digital Infrastructure team released a telecoms research, development and innovation current funding and opportunities at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. techUK's Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy is on the ground at MWC and saw Minister Lopez make the announcement this morning.