Defra proposes reforms to WEEE regulations

Last week, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) published a long-awaited consultation on the proposed reforms to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulations 2013.

The consultation consists of 74 questions separated into five chapters. Key proposals include:

Placing an obligation on producers to finance kerbside collections of small household WEEE and fund bulky waste collections for householders for large items of WEEE.

Mandating internet sellers and retailers to offer a complimentary collection service for large domestic appliances (e.g. washing machines, dishwashers, fridges, freezers, and TVs) upon delivery.

Imposing a requirement on internet sellers, whose annual turnover from electrical sales exceeds £100k, to facilitate the take-back of unwanted equipment on a one-for-one, like-for-like basis.

Requiring retailers with a turnover of over £100k of electrical sales each year to provide free takeback of unwanted electrical equipment in store without the need to purchase a new item.

Moving the point of producer responsibility (via Producer Compliance Schemes) to the retailer’s store, distribution centre or bulking point.

Placing new take-back obligations on Online Marketplaces and fulfilment houses facilitating product supply.

Creating a new category for vapes.

Establishing a Government-approved, producer-led Scheme Administrator.

The consultation is accompanied by a Call for Evidence which sets out wider areas for future reform, aiming to promote a circular economy and ensure that producers and distributors bear the full net cost of waste collection and treatment.

Click here for the full press release