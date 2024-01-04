Thursday 04 Jan 2024 @ 13:05
techUK
Printable version

Defra proposes reforms to WEEE regulations

Last week, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) published a long-awaited consultation on the proposed reforms to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulations 2013. 

The consultation consists of 74 questions separated into five chapters. Key proposals include: 

  • Placing an obligation on producers to finance kerbside collections of small household WEEE and fund bulky waste collections for householders for large items of WEEE. 
  • Mandating internet sellers and retailers to offer a complimentary collection service for large domestic appliances (e.g. washing machines, dishwashers, fridges, freezers, and TVs) upon delivery.
  • Imposing a requirement on internet sellers, whose annual turnover from electrical sales exceeds £100k, to facilitate the take-back of unwanted equipment on a one-for-one, like-for-like basis.
  • Requiring retailers with a turnover of over £100k of electrical sales each year to provide free takeback of unwanted electrical equipment in store without the need to purchase a new item.
  • Moving the point of producer responsibility (via Producer Compliance Schemes) to the retailer’s store, distribution centre or bulking point. 
  • Placing new take-back obligations on Online Marketplaces and fulfilment houses facilitating product supply. 
  • Creating a new category for vapes.  
  • Establishing a Government-approved, producer-led Scheme Administrator. 

The consultation is accompanied by a Call for Evidence which sets out wider areas for future reform, aiming to promote a circular economy and ensure that producers and distributors bear the full net cost of waste collection and treatment.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: http://www.techuk.org/

Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/defra-proposes-reforms-to-weee-regulations.html

Share this article

Latest News from
techUK

What to expect from techUK’s Health & Social Care Council in 2024

02/01/2024 12:20:00

Following a competitive set of elections, I am delighted to announce that techUK’s Health & Social Care Council has now elected a new Chair and two Vice-Chairs. Shane Tickell (CEO, Temple Black) will lead the Council as Chair, after several years as Vice-Chair. The Vice-Chair positions will now be filled by Charlotte Lewis (Commercial Lawyer, Mills & Reeve) and Phillipa Winter (Chief Technologist, CDW).

Ofcom Connected Nations 2023 outlines full-fibre take-up running at 28%

20/12/2023 14:25:00

Yesterday morning, 19 December, Ofcom has released their annual report on progress in the availability of broadband and mobile services in the UK, including the roll-out of fixed full-fibre and mobile 5G networks.

techUK welcomes new measures to protect vulnerable during the digital landline switchover

20/12/2023 13:25:00

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology yesterday announced new measures agreed by the larger Communications Providers aimed at better protecting the vulnerableduring the UK’s landline phone network upgrade.

Pro-competition regime for Digital Markets – House of Lords Stages

19/12/2023 16:25:00

techUK welcomes the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill including the pro-competition regime for Digital Markets which plans to put the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) on a statutory footing.

techUK responds to the Call for Evidence on Scope 3 emissions reporting

19/12/2023 11:25:00

Last week, techUK submitted its response to the Call for Evidence on Scope 3 emissions reporting in the UK.

UK Government to implement a new carbon import levy

18/12/2023 16:05:00

This morning, the government has announced that the UK will implement a new carbon import levy on some products from 2027 to help to protect businesses against cheaper imports from countries with less strict climate policies.

Central Government Council highlights 2023

18/12/2023 11:25:00

A summary of the work that techUK's Central Government Council has been up to this year.

The Data Protection and Digital Information (No. 2) Bill: unlocking the potential of data-driven growth while maintaining high privacy standards

18/12/2023 09:10:00

As the DPDI Bill completes its passage of Parliament techUK sets out the key benefits of the Bill as well as areas for improvement

Telecoms security and resilience update - December 2023

15/12/2023 12:25:00

Ofcom has proposed to update its resilience guidance to provide greater clarity on how UK telecoms companies can reduce the risk of network outages.

Is your SEND LocalOffer or Family Hub website keeping up with the needs of your users?