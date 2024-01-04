techUK
Defra proposes reforms to WEEE regulations
Last week, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) published a long-awaited consultation on the proposed reforms to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulations 2013.
The consultation consists of 74 questions separated into five chapters. Key proposals include:
- Placing an obligation on producers to finance kerbside collections of small household WEEE and fund bulky waste collections for householders for large items of WEEE.
- Mandating internet sellers and retailers to offer a complimentary collection service for large domestic appliances (e.g. washing machines, dishwashers, fridges, freezers, and TVs) upon delivery.
- Imposing a requirement on internet sellers, whose annual turnover from electrical sales exceeds £100k, to facilitate the take-back of unwanted equipment on a one-for-one, like-for-like basis.
- Requiring retailers with a turnover of over £100k of electrical sales each year to provide free takeback of unwanted electrical equipment in store without the need to purchase a new item.
- Moving the point of producer responsibility (via Producer Compliance Schemes) to the retailer’s store, distribution centre or bulking point.
- Placing new take-back obligations on Online Marketplaces and fulfilment houses facilitating product supply.
- Creating a new category for vapes.
- Establishing a Government-approved, producer-led Scheme Administrator.
The consultation is accompanied by a Call for Evidence which sets out wider areas for future reform, aiming to promote a circular economy and ensure that producers and distributors bear the full net cost of waste collection and treatment.
