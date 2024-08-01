Defra Secretary of State at Summer Stakeholder Reception

Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs yesterday delivered a speech at the Summer Stakeholder Reception in the Garden Museum in Lambeth.

First of all, I’d like to thank everyone for joining us today – and in particular to our hosts at the Garden Museum. I used to be the council leader in Lambeth, and it’s exciting to be in a familiar space.

It’s great to see lots of familiar faces, many who I met during my time on the opposition benches. Those years are happily behind us now.

We’re united in our ambition to restore nature and support our rural economies and our rural communities. In the past, to me, it’s too often felt like the government wasn’t listening to our partners across the sector.

I want to change that.

I’ve been honoured to be appointed as Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in what is one of the most exciting and important briefs anywhere in government.

But I know I can do more in this job if I work in close collaboration with all of you.

So, your voices will now be heard.

Because that is the way that together we can deliver the change our country wants to see and that our country voted for a little over three weeks ago.

Things need to be different - and will be - different.

We are at a critical moment for nature.

We all want a future where our children can splash about carefree in our rivers, where our fields are full of healthy crops, where our shelves are full of good nutritious, affordable food, healthy animals graze, and our marine life flourishes.

But without change we face a future where torrents of sewage swill through rivers, rolling hills transform into mountains of waste, the dawn chorus is increasingly silenced, and homes and businesses are underwater.

For the past fourteen years, nature has been on a trajectory of decline – here at home and also internationally.

It’s shocking – and profoundly upsetting - that Britain has become one of the most nature depleted countries on the planet.

The voices of environmental organisations, farmers, businesses, rural businesses and so many others were ignored by the previous government.

But I want to thank all of you for your efforts, whether that was fighting to protect vulnerable habitats and species, supporting farmers and fishing communities, or keeping rural communities alive.

We want to reset the approach, raise ambition, and renew momentum

so that our children – and their children – can have the future we want them to enjoy

with clean rivers, fresh air, and limitless opportunities wherever they grow up.

I want to restore that sense of national pride in our beautiful countryside.

We need to show leadership on climate and nature at home, so we have the credibility to lead internationally.

And that work of change has now begun.

Britain is back on the international stage for nature and for the climate.

I’ve set Defra five key priorities.

We will clean up Britain’s rivers, lakes and seas.

In the last few weeks, we’ve reset that relationship with the water industry with tough first measures introduced already, to start to stop illegal pollution of our waterways and a strong new partnership that is intended to bring in a massive investment in jobs that will upgrade our broken sewage infrastructure.

We will end the throwaway society and work towards a zero-waste economy where resources are reused and recycled, creating new jobs and investment, but also protecting nature.

We will support farmers to strengthen Britain’s food security and boost rural growth with a new deal for farmers, cutting energy bills, ending trade deals that undermine environmental and welfare standards, and buying more British produce with the public purse.

We will speed up nature’s recovery, working with civil society, communities and businesses to restore and protect our natural world on land and in our oceans – at home as well as internationally.

And we will speed up the building of our flood defences and drainage systems to keep people and businesses safe, generating jobs in all regions of our country.

The Prime Minister has been clear that this Government’s top priority is to grow the economy.

And whether it’s creating jobs and attracting investment in our water and waste sectors, building economic resilience through better flood defences and nature-based solutions or supporting our food and drink sector, from fishers and growers to retailers and hospitality, Defra’s work is fundamental to all of the government’s missions.

Nature will get back its voice at the very heart of this government because, as everyone in this room already knows, without nature there is no economy, no food, no health and no society.

It underpins everything.

We’ve all enjoyed the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors.

Access to nature has a key part to play in Labour’s mission to rebuild our NHS and improve the health of our nation.

We are indebted to so many of you in this room whose work enables people to get outside, in our stunning National Parks, local nature reserves

or right here in Lambeth, with community sessions in the museum’s garden.

And we’ve committed to open up even more opportunities for adults and children alike to get out and enjoy nature

with nine new national river walks, three new national forests, and increasing responsible access to the countryside so more people can enjoy the best of rural Britain and create memories that will last a lifetime.

I recognise that we face a crisis – nature is dying, our rivers are polluted, and urgent action is paramount.

But this decline is reversible

and with the right approach I am confident we will change course.

This approach involves collaboration and working in partnership –

listening to your expertise and experience so we can shape policy and create the regulatory environment that will allow us to succeed.

I’m delighted to sow those first seeds of change at the Garden Museum here today.

Just as seeds take time to grow, we can’t fix our environment or clean up our rivers overnight – but, together, over the next weeks, months and years, we can nurture our countryside, restore nature, and build our rural economies so they bloom once more.

Now let’s get those conversations going again tonight.

Please come and say hello to me and my ministerial team dotted around the room [Daniel Zeichner, Emma Hardy, Mary Creagh].

We’re all really keen to speak with you, to listen with you, not just tonight but also to work with you in the months and years ahead.

Because as I’ve said, if we can tap into your insight, your expertise, and the networks and communities that you all represent, then nature and the future of nature is in the very best possible hands.

Please enjoy the rest of the evening

Thank you very much