Scottish Government
Delivering a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland
First Minister to publish Programme for Government.
Plans to deliver a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland despite difficult financial challenges will be announced by First Minister John Swinney this week.
The First Minister will this week deliver his first Programme for Government since taking office, laying out how the Scottish Government will focus on improving the lives of the people of Scotland.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“Against a challenging financial backdrop this year’s Programme for Government will set out clear actions to deliver real change for the people of Scotland.
“The Prime Minister was clear last week that the UK Budget, to be delivered in October, will be painful, and the reality is that the UK’s finances will inevitably affect the funding available to us here in Scotland. Their decisions mean tough decisions ahead for Scotland.
“Yet despite this the Scottish Government will continue to prioritise action to eradicate child poverty, to grasp the opportunities of delivering net zero and to grow the economy by investing in public services and infrastructure. While we will work with the UK Government wherever we can, we will continue to urge them to drop the damaging cuts and set new spending rules that support investment.
“The Scottish Government already has a strong track record of improving lives in challenging circumstances. We have delivered an expansion of funded childcare, record investment in the NHS, renewable energy development, and the introduction of the Scottish Child Payment, which are strong foundations for this year’s Programme for Government.
“Even when faced with unprecedented budgetary constraints, our aim will be to improve people’s lives by focusing on clear priorities that make the biggest difference.”
Background
Subject to agreement by the parliamentary bureau, the First Minister will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament on the afternoon of Wednesday 4 September to coincide with the publication of the 2024-25 Programme for Government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/delivering-a-wealthier-fairer-and-greener-scotland/
