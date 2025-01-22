Scottish Government
|Printable version
Delivering a world-class skills system
Reform of national education bodies.
The funding system which covers universities, colleges and apprenticeships, as well as student support, will change in Scotland.
Under plans published today, responsibility for providing national training programmes, including apprenticeships, will move from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).
SFC’s responsibilities for funding further education student support will move to the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS), bringing this together with SAAS’s existing responsibilities for higher education student support.
The plans are being taken forward following extensive consultation across the sector and legislation will be published in the coming weeks with the intention of making these changes in autumn 2026.
Higher and Further Education Minister Graeme Dey said:
“We want to ensure that Scotland has a world-class skills system to meet the demands of the changing economy and that our £3 billon of investment in the tertiary skills system delivers the greatest impact for learners.
“The need for this change is now clear, with consultation responses and other evidence supporting reform to arrangements for post-school funding. These changes will help to reduce complexities and provide greater clarity around the roles and responsibilities of each funding body.
“We will now look to press ahead with the next stage in taking forward these changes, through legislation and other preparations. We also will work closely with SAAS, SDS and the SFC to reassure staff and ensure continuity of services.”
Background
Written question and answer: S6W-33842 | Scottish Parliament Website
The planned changes follow a consultation which took place last summer and for which a report summarising responses was published today along with an outline business case.
SDS will continue to play a key role in the skills system, including its ongoing careers delivery.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/delivering-a-world-class-skills-system/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Graduate Visa proposed22/01/2025 16:10:00
First Minister outlines plans to help grow Scotland’s economy.
Energy Skills Passport22/01/2025 13:10:00
Pilot to support oil and gas workers transition to renewables.
Reforming Energy Performance Certificates21/01/2025 15:05:00
Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) are to be revised and updated to give consumers a clearer picture of their home’s energy performance and to link better with the drive to cut emissions from homes and buildings.
Justice Social Work Statistics: 2023-2421/01/2025 12:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released part 2 of the 2023-24 justice social work statistics. This includes information on justice social work services, as well as characteristics of the people involved.
National Insurance funding ‘vital for councils’20/01/2025 12:05:00
Finance Secretary calls for clarity as local authorities set their budgets.
Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme: January 202517/01/2025 13:05:00
A collection of reports on the programme.
FAI into deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay at Polmont YOI17/01/2025 12:05:00
Justice Secretary responds to written determination of Fatal Accident Inquiry.
Work underway to strengthen response to civil emergencies16/01/2025 17:15:00
Scottish Government responds to UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s first set of recommendations.