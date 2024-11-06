Delivering on pledges to children with additional support needs

Report highlights progress made since 2020.

A new report sets out the progress made to improve the educational experiences of children and young people with additional support needs (ASN) in schools across Scotland, with more than 40 actions completed thus far.

Measures adopted since publication of the independent Morgan Review in 2020 include directly involving children, young people and their families in decisions around additional support for learning (ASL), increasing professional learning opportunities for teaching and support staff and setting up parent groups to provide extra support to those who have children with ASN.

The progress report is supported by an updated action plan that includes work now underway such as the development of a National Measurement Framework to capture the range of success and achievements of children and young people with ASN and a refresh of the Code of Practice – the legal guidance used by education authorities and others supporting children’s learning.

The report comes as spending on additional support for learning reached a record high of £926 million in 2022-23 despite on-going difficult financial funding challenges.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:

“We are determined to improve the educational experiences of children and young people with additional support needs and make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up. The Morgan Review set out a clear direction to build on progress in this area and we are working closely with COSLA to ensure the remaining actions are completed for children with support needs in schools across Scotland. “The number of pupils identified with additional support needs has increased markedly since 2010, with year on year increases. This progress report and updated action plan shows what has been accomplished thus far, what further work is on-going, and what plans are in place for the next 18 months. “While we have made good progress, there is a lot more to do and we will continue working with COSLA, schools, parents and carers to ensure that we are delivering fully on our pledges to children with additional support needs and that they each get the educational experience they deserve.”

COSLA Spokesperson for Children and Young People Tony Buchanan yesterday said:

“This is the third Progress Report on the joint Action plan from COSLA and Scottish Government. The Report provides an update on activity from November 2022 through to June this year. It highlights a number of actions which have been developed to improve communication between schools and parents and carers, and also highlights resources and training which have been developed to support teachers and support staff in schools. “Angela Morgan’s 2020 Report called for the profile of additional support for learning to be raised. The publication of the Progress Report is one of the ways we are doing this, and COSLA will share the Report and updated Action Plan with our members and networks to continue to raise awareness of steps being taken to better support schools, families and most importantly children and young people.”

