Scottish Government
|Printable version
Delivering on pledges to children with additional support needs
Report highlights progress made since 2020.
A new report sets out the progress made to improve the educational experiences of children and young people with additional support needs (ASN) in schools across Scotland, with more than 40 actions completed thus far.
Measures adopted since publication of the independent Morgan Review in 2020 include directly involving children, young people and their families in decisions around additional support for learning (ASL), increasing professional learning opportunities for teaching and support staff and setting up parent groups to provide extra support to those who have children with ASN.
The progress report is supported by an updated action plan that includes work now underway such as the development of a National Measurement Framework to capture the range of success and achievements of children and young people with ASN and a refresh of the Code of Practice – the legal guidance used by education authorities and others supporting children’s learning.
The report comes as spending on additional support for learning reached a record high of £926 million in 2022-23 despite on-going difficult financial funding challenges.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:
“We are determined to improve the educational experiences of children and young people with additional support needs and make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up. The Morgan Review set out a clear direction to build on progress in this area and we are working closely with COSLA to ensure the remaining actions are completed for children with support needs in schools across Scotland.
“The number of pupils identified with additional support needs has increased markedly since 2010, with year on year increases. This progress report and updated action plan shows what has been accomplished thus far, what further work is on-going, and what plans are in place for the next 18 months.
“While we have made good progress, there is a lot more to do and we will continue working with COSLA, schools, parents and carers to ensure that we are delivering fully on our pledges to children with additional support needs and that they each get the educational experience they deserve.”
COSLA Spokesperson for Children and Young People Tony Buchanan yesterday said:
“This is the third Progress Report on the joint Action plan from COSLA and Scottish Government. The Report provides an update on activity from November 2022 through to June this year. It highlights a number of actions which have been developed to improve communication between schools and parents and carers, and also highlights resources and training which have been developed to support teachers and support staff in schools.
“Angela Morgan’s 2020 Report called for the profile of additional support for learning to be raised. The publication of the Progress Report is one of the ways we are doing this, and COSLA will share the Report and updated Action Plan with our members and networks to continue to raise awareness of steps being taken to better support schools, families and most importantly children and young people.”
Background
Additional Support for Learning Action Plan 3rd Progress Report
The reporting period is November 2022 to June 2024 and this report provides a retrospective update on the progress made during this time.
Additional Support for Learning Review Action Plan – Update
ASL Review update for children and young people
Additional Support for Learning Action Plan – Progress Update for parents and carers
Angela Morgan’s Review of Additional Support for Learning Implementation
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/delivering-on-pledges-to-children-with-additional-support-needs/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Climate Change Bill passed06/11/2024 16:15:00
Carbon budget approach to setting climate targets agreed.
NHS Scotland consultants’ pay deal06/11/2024 11:05:00
Consultants accept £124.9 million investment in 2024-25 pay.
Additional Support for Learning Action Plan 3rd Progress Report06/11/2024 09:05:00
Progress report from the Scottish Government and COSLA providing an update on work undertaken since November 2022 and summarising the actions to be taken to deliver the recommendations from the review of implementation of additional support for learning.
Attracting private investment in nature05/11/2024 15:05:00
A new plan to attract responsible private investment into natural capital markets has been launched for Scotland.
Non-domestic rates relief statistics05/11/2024 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released statistics on the reliefs and exemptions from non-domestic rates that were in place on 1 June 2024.
Wellbeing Economy Governments Annual Engagement Report05/11/2024 12:05:00
A report published on behalf of the Wellbeing Economy Governments partnership, detailing group activity and engagement from October 2023 - September 2024.
Carer Support Payment now Scotland-wide04/11/2024 15:05:00
Tens of thousands of carers can now apply for support as benefit roll-out complete.
The Importance of Natural Capital to the Scottish Economy04/11/2024 13:05:00
This research identifies sectors reliant on natural capital in Scotland and quantifies the economic value of these nature-dependent sectors at national and regional levels. The methodology values our economy's dependence on nature, estimating £40 billion economic output and 261,000 jobs supported.