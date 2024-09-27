Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Delivering Projects and Programmes with Data Science and Machine Learning
Delivering complex projects and programmes can be a hard challenge. We must scope out, design and build robust projects. We must then make predictions on their evolution in highly uncertain environments. This event was held on 12 September 2024.
The good news is that the burgeoning world of project data science can provide solutions to these challenges. We can use data science techniques to quantify our world, build prediction models, and then make predictions using those models to steer our projects to calmer waters and a safer journey.
In this interactive event, James presented the power of data science in guiding our projects, using a range of worked examples. He illustrated a selection of data science techniques to deliver projects and programmes, and reviewed how machine learning and predictive analytics can be used to help us “learn from the past to predict – and shape – the future”.
There were some short workshop exercises to help illustrate the points made, and to provide learning opportunities – so that we could learn from our mutual experiences on how data science is transforming project and programme delivery.
James has very kindly shared a link to Project Science Insights where there are various case studies included for your information.
Speaker-James Lea, Director, Project Science Ltd
James Lea is a Fellow of APM and a Fellow of the British Computer Society. He is the founder of Project Science, a consulting business specialising in the ‘physics of projects’ that provides answers to the question - how can we accelerate our project and programmes? Project Science also publishes apps that encode James’ expertise, in particular, predictive analytics for agile projects that use Jira.
As a physicist James applies a sceptical empirical approach to plan, control and predict project and programme outcomes. By applying the ‘laws of project physics’, using data and mathematics we can carve a path to success. In addition, James is a keen practitioner of ultra-low defect approaches that reduce risk and volatility, improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness, and ensure quality.
James contributes to the APM through talks and webinars, and is a published author in the APM Project Journal.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/delivering-projects-and-programmes-with-data-science-and-machine-learning/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM announces new Change Awards category sponsorship26/09/2024 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to announce its support and sponsorship of the inaugural Change and Project Partnership Award at the upcoming Change Awards 2025.
UCEM APAC Office “Free Session by Chartered Association for Project Management”25/09/2024 13:20:00
University College of Estate Management APAC Office “Free Session by Chartered Association for Project Management” on 10 September 2024.
APM’s Project Management Challenge: Empowering future project managers23/09/2024 13:25:00
APM is delighted to be running Project Management (PM) Challenge again this year, with eight regional networks offering the competition, including London and North West Network who will be running it for the first time.
WiPM 2024: Speaker spotlight - Sacha Hind, Senior Programme Manager for Network Rail20/09/2024 13:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Women in Project Management Conference (WiPM) 2024 is all set for Thursday 26 September.
Researchers call for better DEI support from project employers19/09/2024 13:20:00
Experts are urging for better support for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices from employers in the project profession as new research explores and compares the early career experiences of project professionals from racially diverse backgrounds.
APM highlights research contribution during reception at BAM event in Nottingham18/09/2024 11:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) highlighted its significant contribution to academic research and the opportunities it offers during a sponsored reception held in Nottingham in connection with the British Academy of Management (BAM) 2024 conference.
APM responds to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase 2 report05/09/2024 13:20:00
APM yesterday responded to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase 2 report.
New Management Qualification exams now open03/09/2024 13:20:00
Project professionals can now take the new APM Project Management Qualification exam.