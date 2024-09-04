Delivering support for families

Programme for Government 2024-25.

Eradicating child poverty, building prosperity, improving public services and protecting the planet will be the top priorities of the Scottish Government, First Minister John Swinney has pledged.

Outlining his first Programme for Government (PfG) as First Minister, Mr Swinney set out how the Scottish Government will deliver commitments that are ‘affordable, impactful and deliverable’.

The First Minister highlighted that child poverty is his ‘first and foremost’ priority and that he will reform support for whole family services to make them ‘easy to access, well-connected and responsive to families’ needs.’

Key announcements include:

the expansion of Fairer Future Partnerships ensuring services work to help families by maximising their incomes – supporting parents back into work and improving their wellbeing

ensuring the NHS has the resources it needs, today and in the years to come, freeing up 210,000 outpatient appointments and delivering around 20,000 extra orthopaedic, ophthalmology and general surgery procedures annually in Scotland’s new National Treatment Centres

making Scotland more attractive for investment and promoting home-grown entrepreneurs and innovators

delivering faster planning decisions for renewable energy schemes, protecting the planet by speeding up the transition to net zero

The First Minister said:

“This Programme for Government will ensure that the people of Scotland have every opportunity to live well, thrive, and see promise in their future.

“This year’s commitments are affordable, impactful and deliverable. Together, they reflect my optimism that out of every challenge, we gain an invaluable opportunity to adjust our course, to interrogate our priorities and to renew our partnerships.

“I have been clear about the financial limitations surrounding this Programme for Government due to UK Government spending decisions. In the face of these significant challenges, it is critical that we direct available funding towards our four priorities – eradicating child poverty, building prosperity, improving our public services and protecting the planet.”

In his statement, the First Minister added:

“No child should have their opportunities, their development, their health and wellbeing, and their future curtailed by the material wealth of their family. Not ever, and certainly not, in a modern, prosperous society like Scotland.

“This is not only the moral compass of my Government, it is the greatest investment in our country’s future that we can possibly make.”

Background

Read the Programme for Government 2024-25

Read the First Minister statement to the Scottish Parliament, 4 September 2024

The First Minister also confirmed Scottish Government plans to introduce 14 Bills over the course of the 2024-25 parliamentary year – alongside 12 Bills already before the Scottish Parliament – including:

Adults with Incapacity Bill

The annual Budget Bill

Building Safety Levy Bill

Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) Bill

Community Wealth Building Bill

Criminal Justice Modernisation and Abusive Domestic Behaviour Reviews Bill

Crofting Bill

Heat in Buildings Bill

Leases (Automatic continuation etc.) Bill

Misogyny Bill

Natural Environment Bill

Post-School Education Reform Bill

Prisoners Bill

UEFA EURO 2028 Bill

More information about the planned new Government Bills can be read on gov.scot

A’ cur taic ri teaghlaichean

Am Prògram airson Riaghaltas 2024-25.

Tha am Prìomh Mhinistear Iain Swinney air gealltainn gur e a bhith a’ cur às do bhochdainn chloinne, a’ togail piseach, a’ leasachadh sheirbheisean poblach is a’ dìon na cruinne sàr phrìomhachasan Riaghaltas na h-Alba.

Fhad ’s a bha e a’ mìneachadh a’ chiad Phrògraim Riaghaltais aige mar Phriòmh Mhinistear, dhealbh Mgr. Swinney ciamar a chuireadh Riaghaltas na h-Alba geallaidhean an sàs a tha ‘neo-chosgail, buadhmhor is comasach a chur an sàs’.

Chuir am Prìomh Mhinistear am follais gur e bochdainn cloinne ‘a’ chiad is an sàr’ phrìomhachas aige is gun ath-leasaich e taic do sheirbheisean a tha do theaghlaichean air fad gus an dèanamh ‘farasta cothrom fhaighinn orra, air an deagh cheangal is gum freagair iad air feumalachdan theaghlaichean.’

Am measg nam prìomh rud a thèid a chur an cèill tha:

leudachadh air Com-pàirteachasan airson Àm ri Teachd nas Cothromaiche a nì cinnteach gu bheil seirbheisean ag obair gus teaghlaichean a chuideachadh, mar eisimpleir tro bhith a’ làn-mheudachadh an teachd a-steach aca – a’ cur taic ri pàrantan tilleadh a dh’obair is a’ toirt piseach air a’ mhath aca

a’ dèanamh cinnteach gu bheil an NHS a’ faighinn nan goireas a tha dhìth air, an-diugh is sna bliadhnaichean ri thighinn, a’ fosgladh suas gu 210,000 coinneamh do dh’euslaintich a-muigh is a’ toirt seachad mu 20,000 dòigh-obrach ortopàideach, leighis-fhradhairc is obrach-lannsa coitchinn gach bliadhna ann an Ionadan Leighis Nàiseanta ùra na h-Alba

a bhith a’ dèanamh Alba nas tarraingiche do thasgadh airgid is a’ cur air adhart luchd-tionnsgain is ùr-ghnathaichean às an seo fhèin

a’ ruighinn cho-dhùnaidhean dealbhaidh nas luaithe airson sgeamaichean cumhachd uaine, a’ dìon na cruinne tro bhith a’ cur cabhag a bharrachd air an eadar-ghluasad gu cothromachadh càrboin

Thuirt am Prìomh Mhinistear:

“Nì am Prògram airson Riaghaltas seo cinnteach gu bheil a h-uile cothrom aig muinntir na h-Alba a bhith beò ann an dòigh mhath, a bhith soirbheachail, is dòchas fhaireachdainn anns an àm ri teachd aca.

“Tha geallaidhean na bliadhna’s neo-chosgail, buadhmhor is comasach a chur an sàs. Còmhla, tha iad a’ cur am follais mo mhisneachd gu bheil sinn, anns gach dùbhlan, a’ faighinn cothrom prìseil gus ar slìghe atharrachadh, ar prìomhachasan a sgrùdadh is ùrachadh a dhèanamh air ar com-pàirteachasan.

“Tha mise air a bhith soilleir mu na bacaidhean ionmhais a tha mu thimcheall a’ Phrògraim Riaghaltais seo air sgàth roghainnean cosgais Riaghaltas na Rìoghachd Aonaichte. Mu choinneamh nan dùbhlan mòra seo tha e riatanach gun cuir sinn am maoineachadh a tha againn a dh’ionnsaigh ar ceithir prìomhachasan – a bhith a’ cur às do bhochdainn chloinne, a bhith a’ togail piseach, a’ leasachadh ar seirbheisean poblach is a’ dìon na cruinne.”

Anns an aithris aige, thuirt am Prìomh Mhinistear cuideachd:

“’S e a bhith a’ cur às do bhochdainn chloinne a’ chiad agus am fear as cudromaiche de na priòmhachasan seo. Ann an dùthaich mar Alba san latha an-diugh, cha bu chòir gu bheil cothroman, leasachadh no àm ri teachd leanaibh sam bith air an cuingealachadh le beartas airgid an teaghlaich aca.

“Chan e seo a-mhàin stiùir mhoralta an Riaghaltais agam, ’s e cuideachd an tasgadh as fheàrr as urrainn dhuinn dèanamh ann an àm ri teachd ar dùthcha.”

Cùl-fhiosrachadh

Leugh am Prògram airson Riaghaltas 2024-25

Leugh aithris a’ Phrìomh Mhinisteir do Phàrlamaid na h-Alba, 4 Sultain 2024

Dhearbh am Priòmh Mhinistear cuideachd planaichean Riaghaltas na h-Alba gus 14 Bile a thoirt a-steach don Phàrlamaid thairis air a’ bhliadhna phàrlamaidich 2024-25 – còmhla ris an 12 Bile a tha mu thràth mu choinneamh Pàrlamaid na h-Alba – nam measg:

Bile nan Inbheach le Neo-chomas

Bile bliadhnail a’ Bhuidseit

Bile na Cìse airson Sàbhailteachd Thogalaichean

Bile Atharrachadh na Gnàth-shìde (Targaidean airson Lùghdachadh Eimiseanan)

Bile airson Togail Beartas Choimhearsnachdan

Bile airson Ùrachadh Ceartas Eucorach is Sgrùdaidhean air Giùlan Mì-ghnàthach san Dachaigh

Bile na Croitearachd

Bile airson Teas ann an Togalaichean

Bile na Gabhalach (Fèin-leantainn msaa.)

Bile a thaobh Gràin an aghaidh Bhoireannaich

Bile na h-Àrainneachd Nàdarra

Bile airson Ath-leasachadh air Foghlam Iar-sgoile

Bile UEFA EURO 2028

Gheibhear tuilleadh fiosrachaidh mu na Bilean Riaghaltais ùra a tha san amharc aig gov.scot