Deputy First Minister comments on King’s Speech
Opportunities for collaborative working in Scotland’s best interests.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has reiterated the Scottish Government’s intention to work collaboratively with the UK Government to deliver on shared ambitions for Scotland.
Commenting on the UK Government programme outlined in the King’s Speech at Westminster, she said:
“The Prime Minister has said he wants to reset the relationship with the Scottish Government, respect the devolution settlement and work constructively together. I am pleased to see this approach reflected in the King’s Speech, and we will support the opportunities it presents to improve the lives of people in Scotland.
“I look forward to early and meaningful engagement on UK Bills, including the New Deal for Working People. We have been clear in our opposition to the inappropriate use of zero hours contracts and other types of employment that offer workers minimal job or financial security.
“We also welcome the Tobacco and Vapes Bill being taken forward. This is an important step forward in public health, and a four-nations approach will offer more certainty for businesses and consistency for consumers.
“The priorities of the Scottish Government for the year ahead will be announced in the First Minister’s Programme for Government, when he will set out how we will deliver for communities right across the country.”
