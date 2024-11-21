Deputy Prime Minister speech at Social Housing Conference

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday delivered the closing speech at the Social Housing Annual Conference in London.

It is an absolute pleasure to be closing this year’s Social Housing Conference.

And thank you for having me here to speak, but more importantly I want to thank each and everyone of you for the work that you do in this sector, it’s incredibly important work.

And I want to start with a personal message as well, because this government’s mission to drive more social housing is a personal mission of mine too. I want to say loud and clear that no longer will social housing be seen as an after-thought, or worse actively discouraged.

Under this government, affordable housebuilding is the beating heart of our housing plans. We have promised the biggest increase to social and affordable housing and, yes, that also includes council housing too!

It starts by going net positive because we want to build more social homes than we lose. This matters. For the 1.2 million households on the waiting list for a safe and secure home. For the 150,000 children stuck in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

And for our local councils who are forced to shell out more and more to house those in need.

When I stood at the despatch box in the summer saying that I wanted to see a council housing revolution – I meant it. And when I say that I want to work with you, in partnership with you, to achieve our shared aims - I mean that too. And I hope that you’ve seen from my actions so far today that I mean business.

Well this is no easy task. I know what an incredibly tough few years it has been. Not enough homes have been built. Soaring mortgages. A generation has been locked out of home ownership. And renters facing crippling hikes in rent in damp and mouldy homes.

I also recognise the strain put on social housing sector. Rent settlements that have been chopped and changed. Investment too low, and for far too long. A disinterest in building homes for social rent. Councils obstructed from taking the steps that they need to take to build the secure homes for their communities. And too many homes sold and not being replaced.

[Political content removed]

And in the first few months of this [Political content removed] government at every turn we’ve made it clear that we won’t accept it. We are ready to turn the dial up to fulfil our mission for more affordable homes.

And as I said, this is personal for me. Because I know that a secure, affordable home is not a luxury or simply nice to have. It’s the foundation on which everything else is built. When I was growing up, we didn’t have a lot, but we had a safe and secure council home. And later when I needed a home to raise my son I was given my own council home.

I haven’t got to where I am today in spite of coming from a council house, but because of it. Because of that security, because of that home that I’m standing here today as Deputy Prime Minister. And I say that loud and proud. Because we must remove the shackles of stigma that is too often associated with social housing.

And I have skin in the game. And I know that this is also true for many of you here today. So, I want to thank you all for everything you do to provide the decent, secure, affordable homes that people in our country need.

And that’s why our commitment to delivering 1.5 million homes also includes a commitment to the biggest increase to social and affordable housing for a generation. Not just because it’s nice to have, but because history tells us that we’ll only reach our overall goal by building lots more affordable homes.

And in my first weeks in office, I published the proposals for an updated National Planning policy Framework. And I look forward to confirming our concrete plans after the consultation, in the weeks ahead.

And at the same time, I set out our first steps for affordable homes. Announcing immediate flexibilities for councils when using Right to Buy receipts. And confirming £450 million to flow to local authorities to house some of the most vulnerable in society. Showing that this government won’t just talk the talk. But we’re ready to walk the walk.

But at times, this also means making hard decisions. Like confronting the reality that the changes made to Right to Buy over the past decade have not only made our housing crisis worse.

I stand here today as someone who got on the housing ladder through Right to Buy. And I’m proud of the opportunities this gave me. And I want others to benefit from it too. This is why this government remains committed to the scheme.

But I also know the opportunities that I got from my first council home were equally important. And wrong-headed reforms have meant we’ve lost social homes faster than we can replace them. Snatching away life chances at a huge cost to families, to taxpayers, and to the communities. And this must change.

And that is why today we have launched a consultation on further reforms to Right to Buy. Building on the reforms announced at the Budget - giving councils 100% of their Right to Buy receipts, so that you can quickly replace homes that have been sold. And reversing the Tories damaging and ill-thought-through discounts brought in in 2012.

My principles are clear. There should a social home to rent for people who need it. There should be a home to buy at an affordable price for people who want it. We need a fairer and more sustainable scheme that delivers value for the taxpayers

Yes, long-term Council tenants should have the chance to own their own home at a reasonable price. But we must also ensure that social homes remain there for those who need them too.

That is why I also confirmed today that this government has also decided not to extend Right to Buy to housing association homes.

All of us have a stake in making sure we get the Right to Buy back on track, so it meets the needs of their generation and the aspirations of tenants to come.

And when I say we all have a stake in this mission – I mean it. Because that includes government too. Government isn’t a by-stander. We need to lead from the front as an active state.

That’s why as well as setting out first steps to protect council housing, at the Budget we also provided you with the investment and certainty that you needed to build more homes. Including an injection of £500 million for the Affordable Housing Programme next year. To deliver up to 5,000 new homes. We’ve also helped councils borrow cheaply from the Public Works Loan Board until 2025-26.

And there will be more to come. I’m committed to working with my good friend, the Chancellor, to secure more investment during next year’s spending review.

This government will always have your back. But with that support must also come responsibility. Responsibility for ensuring that all homes are safe and warm and decent.

And that residents are treated with the respect that they deserve, with problems quickly resolved.

A lot of councils and social housing landlords already do a great job for their tenants.

So, we want to bring the whole of the sector up to this standard.

We’ll clamp down on mouldy homes by bringing in Awaab’s Law into the social rented sector. And we’re committed to consulting on and implementing the Decent Homes Standard. To end the scandal of people living in unacceptable conditions.

It was social housing and the support of a strong community that I was raised in, was the making of me. And now that I can make this available to others I am determined that we seize this with both hands.

You said that more money was needed for affordable homes. So, we’ve injected more cash, as quick as we can. You said that there isn’t enough certainty about rental income. So, we’ve set out a long-term settlement, and we want your views on it. And you said that Right to Buy means that we lose those units faster than we can build. So, we’ve reduced the discounts, secured your receipts, and are asking how can we go further - to protect the new homes you’ll build.

And we want to end the scandal of homes being unfit to live in, and ensure tenants in this country have their voices heard. But I can’t do this without you.

So today, I am asking you to work with me. In partnership. To deliver on our shared ambitions. And you know what a difference we can make.

I need you to restart your development programmes. To make the most of the new funding and flexibilities that we’re offering. To be ambitious with your local plans and regeneration partnerships. To support more people in acute housing need. And to get those children out of cramped and insecure temporary accommodation.

I need you to step up. And I know it’s difficult. And I want to help. I waited eight years for this opportunity to serve and to give back, so tell me what more I can do to help you. And I promise that I will work with you to deliver.

Let me finish by saying how much I appreciate all your efforts. Councils, housing associations and investors have been left picking up the pieces of years of failure.

But there is hope. By working together in a new spirit of partnership, we can and will unleash a new generation of social housing.

We can turn this hope into a national asset on which we'll build better lives. That's the change that were elected to deliver. And it's the change that you want to deliver.

So, let’s go on with it together.

Thank you.