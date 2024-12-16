‘Devolution by default’ to create new era of local power

Landmark English Devolution White Paper set to unleash power from Whitehall back into local communities that know their areas best

Devolution Revolution to be set out in landmark English Devolution White Paper – unleashing power from Whitehall back into local communities that know their areas best

Mayors will be equipped to drive growth and improve living standards as part of government’s Plan for Change

Greater devolution is a key way to kickstart economic growth, put more money in people’s pockets and put politics back in the service of working people

Significant plans to make devolution the default setting across a range of government policy areas, as part of the English Devolution White Paper, will be announced today (16 December) by the Deputy Prime Minister.

In a speech to an audience of regional mayors, local government and business leaders, the Deputy Prime Minister will say that the proposals in the English Devolution White Paper will put England’s regions centre stage and deliver on the government’s mission to grow the economy and our milestone of building 1.5 million homes and will boost opportunity across the country.

Measures expected to be announced later today include plans for new powers for mayors across strategic planning – giving them the ability to guide infrastructure and development projects across areas, housing, transport and skills.

This is part of the government’s longstanding commitment to devolution – pushing more powers out of Westminster and into the hands of people with skin in the game, who know their areas best.

At a launch event later today Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner, is expected to say:

“Our English Devolution White Paper will be a turning point when we finally see communities, people and places across England begin to take back control over the things that matter to them. “When our proud towns and cities are once again given the powers they need to drive growth and raise living standards as part of our Plan for Change. “It’s a plan for putting more money in people’s pockets, putting politics back in the service of working people and a plan for stability, investment and reform, not chaos, austerity and decline, that will deliver a decade of national renewal. “Devolution will no longer be agreed at the whim of a Minister in Whitehall, but embedded in the fabric of the country, becoming the default position of government.”

The measures are expected to include proposals to create ‘strategic authorities’ across England, bringing together councils over areas that people live and work in, to avoid duplication and give our cities and regions a bigger voice.

The English Devolution White Paper has been anticipated following the government’s clear intentions to transfer power out of Whitehall. Since being in office, the government has already approved devolution deals in Greater Lincolnshire, Hull & East Yorkshire, Devon & Torbay, and Lancashire.

The full proposals will be set out in the white paper, due to be published in Parliament today.