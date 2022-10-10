Devolved Governments united in call for urgent ‘cost-of-living’ action

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt alongside Scottish Minister for Social Security, Ben MacPherson and Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey are urging the UK Government to take immediate action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

In their joint letter, issued after a meeting with devolved ministers last week, the Ministers called for:

an immediate emergency uplift of £25 to all means-tested benefits including legacy benefits;

abolition of the benefit cap and the two-child limit;

and a benefit take-up campaign.

The Ministers also echoed a call from their respective Finance Ministers for additional funding support for social security benefits, made in a letter to the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 30 September.

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt recently said: