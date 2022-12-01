Digital Forensics Lead responds to HMICFRS report

HMICFRS has today, Thursday 1 December, published their findings into how well the police and other agencies use digital forensics in their investigations.

The report found that police forces were overwhelmed and ineffective when it comes to digital forensics which has led to huge delays in examining devices, having a knock-on effect on both victims' wellbeing and chances of a successful prosecution. The report also states that there was no clear and coherent national plan for improvement.

APCC Digital Forensics Lead, Darryl Preston, said: “Forensics is vital and underpins our entire criminal justice system. If that goes wrong, our criminal justice system fails. It is vital improvements are made across the board so that policing does not fall behind in this digital revolution.

“It is simply unacceptable for victims to experience a postcode lottery service. We know there are pockets of really great work going on across England and Wales and this best practice must be shared and replicated if we are to ensure we are delivering the best service to victims.

“As national lead for digital forensics I will be liaising closely with our national partners to ensure system-wide improvements are embedded and as PCCs we will be holding our Chief Constables to account for their progress delivering on these.

“Standards are set by the Forensic Science Regulator by which forces must comply. We must see urgent improvements made and these standards met if we are to avoid delays in perpetrators being brought to justice and if we are to truly deliver a service that victims rightly expect and deserve.”