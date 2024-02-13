National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Digital future for UK roads network focus of new Commission study
Harnessing the potential of digitally connected autonomous cars and commercial vehicles to increase road safety, tackle congestion and improve the accessibility of transport services will be the focus of a new National Infrastructure Commission study on connected and autonomous mobility (CAM).
The government yesterday (12 February) published the terms of reference for the study, first announced in the Autumn Statement in November. The Commission has been asked to consider how the government should plan, operate and maintain the country’s road network and related digital infrastructure to ensure that any opportunities and future challenges from this emerging technology are accounted for in strategic transport plans.
The study will look at the policy and governance that may be needed to effect any necessary changes, while also reflecting the uncertainty around the future direction of development for this emerging technology. The Commission’s work will also consider the implications of the technology for both physical and digital infrastructure, including data.
The advice provided by the Commission will help the government build on its new legislative framework for the initial rollout of autonomous vehicles by looking beyond this to plot out a strategy that maximises the long term benefits of widespread adoption.
Commissioner Michele Dix yesterday said:
“This technology enables us to think differently about how we could manage the country’s congested roads, transforming the experiences of drivers and public transport users and giving business productivity a real boost. The study is a chance to understand the full implications of the technology for future infrastructure design and operation, and to identify the policies government will need to ensure it succeeds.”
The Commission will engage widely with stakeholders and will publish details of how interested organisations can help inform the study in due course.
The Commission’s second National Infrastructure Assessment published in October 2023 highlighted that connected and autonomous vehicle technology has the potential to make roads much safer, and perhaps to reduce road journey times over longer distances. It could also make road travel more accessible to those who currently do not drive themselves, such as the elderly or people living with a disability.
Notes
- The terms of reference can also be found here on the NIC website. The Commission is expected to publish a final report in around 12 months (February 2025), with an interim report during Summer 2024
- In 2018, the Commission partnered with Highways England and Innovate UK on the Roads for the Future competition, which sought ideas for how connected and autonomous vehicles could transform UK roads
- The first National Infrastructure Assessment in 2018 recommended government develop a research framework for connected and autonomous vehicles, focusing on the changes that would be required to the way that roads are planned, designed and operated to maximise the benefits that they could bring.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/digital-future-for-uk-roads-network-focus-of-new-commission-study/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Hall: Measurable approach to flood risk "essential"18/01/2024 11:05:00
The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee has warned that the continued lack of a national standard for flood resilience is undermining government’s efforts to boost the country’s resilience to sea and river flooding.
We're recruiting: Senior Policy Adviser (energy)20/12/2023 12:25:00
We’re looking to recuit somebody to join our energy team at an exciting time for the country’s energy infrastructure, as it moves at pace from a system built around fossil fuels to one that’s fully reliant on low carbon and renewable sources of generation.
Armitt: Hydrogen plans must proceed "at pace"14/12/2023 16:15:00
The government has this morning (14 Dec) announced plans for eleven new projects for hydrogen production in the UK, alongside updates to its existing strategy for the development of the hydrogen manufacturing in the UK.
Jim Hall: national standards vital to improved extreme weather resilience07/12/2023 11:15:00
The National Audit Office has voiced concerns about the government’s progress on ensuring the UK can be resilient to the impacts of extreme weather events, in a new report out yesterday (6 December).
"No time to lose" on planning reforms, says Commission27/11/2023 11:15:00
The recent Autumn Statement includes announcements on steps to speed up the planning system for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).
Long term review sets out pressing need to modernise infrastructure to support economic growth and climate action19/10/2023 14:15:00
Improved infrastructure to boost economic growth across the UK and meet climate goals is both achievable and affordable if the right policy steps are taken now, according to the government’s independent advisers on infrastructure strategy.
Armitt: HS2 decision "deeply disappointing"06/10/2023 14:15:00
The Prime Minister recently (4 October 2023) made an announcement on the future of High Speed 2 and the publication of the ‘Network North’ plan.
Submission of final water plans marks important step in tackling England's supply gap31/08/2023 16:10:00
Today is the deadline for water companies to submit long term plans for how they will manage public water supplies