Disposable vapes ban – LGA response
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Government's announcement of a ban on single-use vapes
“We’re delighted that the Government has listened to the longstanding concerns of the LGA and councils and is taking decisive action to ban single-use vapes from 1 June 2025.
“With over 5 million thrown away each week. Disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem.
“Single use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, and are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. Their colours, flavours and advertising are appealing to children and are a risk to the health of young people.
“We look forward to working with the Government and others to enforce this ban as well as ensure plans for a smokefree generation are a success.”
However, the impact of the exercise heavily relies on participating organisations investing time and effort to assess and review data matches effectively.
New analysis into the Housing Revenue Account for the LGA, delivered in partnership with the NFA and ARCH, and delivered by Savills, has found that the future of council housing finances hangs in the balance as increasing pressures push budgets to the brink.
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a National Audit Office report which says England’s special educational needs system is financially unsustainable and in urgent need of reform
Sentiment across the manufacturing sector fell in October and at the fastest pace in two years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
A satellite developed by the UK business Horizon Technologies is on schedule for launch in mid-2025.
One in four councils in England say they are likely to have to apply for emergency government bailout agreements to stave off bankruptcy in the next two financial years (2025/26 and 2026/27), a stark new survey by the Local Government Association (LGA) revealed recently.
New analysis has found that 5.6 million tonnes of packaging waste was binned by households last year, as councils call on new reforms to reduce packaging and make it easier to recycle.
