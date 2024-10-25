Disposable vapes ban – LGA response

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Government's announcement of a ban on single-use vapes

“We’re delighted that the Government has listened to the longstanding concerns of the LGA and councils and is taking decisive action to ban single-use vapes from 1 June 2025.

“With over 5 million thrown away each week. Disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem.

“Single use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, and are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. Their colours, flavours and advertising are appealing to children and are a risk to the health of young people.

“We look forward to working with the Government and others to enforce this ban as well as ensure plans for a smokefree generation are a success.”

