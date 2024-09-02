Scottish Government
Diversity in the teaching profession: Annual data report
Fourth edition of an annual publication which aims to gather and share data relating to the diversity of the teaching profession in order to inform and evaluate future work.
Introduction
Diversity in the Teaching Profession and Education Workforce group
The Diversity in the Teaching Profession and Education Workforce (DITPEW) subgroup of the Scottish Government’s Anti-Racism in Education Programme (AREP) is taking forward actions aimed at supporting the education sector to meet the target, stemming from recommendations made by Professor Rowena Arshad’s in her 2018 and 2021 ‘Teaching in a Diverse Scotland’ report[1], that by 2030 4% of Scottish teachers would identify as being minority ethnic. It is expected that, following the publication of the 2022 general census data there may be an increase in the percentage of Scotland’s population identifying as being from a minority ethnic group. As such we anticipate the 4% by 2030 target being reviewed.
Detail regarding progress to date and the broader work of the DITPEW subgroup can be found under the ‘Ongoing Ambitions and Next Steps’ section of this report. The Scottish Government remain committed to increasing the ethnic diversity of the Scottish teaching profession and continue to recognise the clear benefits for all learners of a more diverse workforce which results in:
- Children and young people having role models that are representative of their lived experience. Data in section 7 of this report shows that in 2023 11.3% of pupils reported as being minority ethnic, up from 7.8% in 2018;
- Increased engagement from children and young people as they can identify more readily with teachers who share their cultural, religious or linguistic traditions;
- An increased variety of perspectives within the education system - more perspectives lead to a better understanding of society itself, reflecting and responding to the needs of all involved;
- The breakdown of stereotypes and negative misconceptions about minority groups;
- An increase in diversity of language and thought reflecting the knowledge and experience of colleagues, children and young people and families;
- Breaking down barriers and ultimately creating cohesion among different ethnic groups, creating a more tolerant and fair society, free of racism.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/diversity-teaching-profession-annual-data-report-2/
