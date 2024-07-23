DJ software deal abandoned

AlphaTheta and Serato have abandoned their proposed deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has therefore cancelled its Phase 2 merger investigation into the deal.

AlphaTheta is involved in the manufacture of DJ equipment, including mixers, controllers, DJ players and all-in-one systems under the Pioneer DJ brand, and both parties supply DJ software for laptop and desktop applications globally.

The Merger was conditional on receiving merger control clearance from the New Zealand Commerce Commission. Further to the New Zealand Commerce Commission’s decision to decline clearance of the Merger, AlphaTheta and Serato have decided to abandon the deal. On that basis, the CMA has cancelled its investigation.

For more information, visit the AlphaTheta / Serato merger inquiry case page.

