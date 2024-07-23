Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
DJ software deal abandoned
AlphaTheta and Serato have abandoned their proposed deal.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has therefore cancelled its Phase 2 merger investigation into the deal.
AlphaTheta is involved in the manufacture of DJ equipment, including mixers, controllers, DJ players and all-in-one systems under the Pioneer DJ brand, and both parties supply DJ software for laptop and desktop applications globally.
The Merger was conditional on receiving merger control clearance from the New Zealand Commerce Commission. Further to the New Zealand Commerce Commission’s decision to decline clearance of the Merger, AlphaTheta and Serato have decided to abandon the deal. On that basis, the CMA has cancelled its investigation.
For more information, visit the AlphaTheta / Serato merger inquiry case page.
Notes to Editors:
- After completing its initial Phase 1 investigation in May 2024, the CMA found that the proposed deal would create a supplier almost double the size of its nearest rival, consolidating the market and potentially impacting the price, quality, and innovation of DJ software.
- The CMA also found that the deal could weaken competition in various DJ hardware markets by restricting or worsening AlphaTheta’s rival DJ hardware manufacturers’ access to Serato’s software.
- The investigation also revealed concerns that AlphaTheta’s DJ hardware competitors could be disincentivised to innovate or share information with Serato as this could then be used by the combined business in their own DJ hardware product development; and that AlphaTheta could, after completion of the deal, reduce its own innovation efforts to stay only marginally ahead of its rivals.
- The CMA opened an in-depth Phase 2 investigation of the transaction on 15 May 2024.
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk, or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dj-software-deal-abandoned
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA secures over £4 million in refunds for Wowcher customers22/07/2024 09:15:00
Following CMA action, Wowcher will change the way it promotes products and services to customers – as well as providing over £4 million in refunds.
CMA sets out dos and don’ts for trader recommendation sites12/07/2024 09:15:00
The CMA is consulting on advice for trader recommendation sites on how to stay on the right side of the law – meaning better protection for consumers.
CMA presses ahead with full investigation into vets market23/05/2024 16:05:00
The CMA has today confirmed its decision to launch a market investigation into the veterinary sector and published tips to help pet owners struggling with vet costs now.
Market investigations: 75 years of UK experience21/05/2024 12:20:00
A keynote speech gvien yesterday by Martin Coleman, Non-Executive Director and Panel Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to the Swedish Competition Authority’s Pros and Cons Conference.
CMA to host 2025 International Competition Network Conference20/05/2024 11:15:00
The CMA will host the 24th annual ICN conference in Edinburgh, gathering members from around the globe to discuss competition matters.
Education software firm probed over potential abuse of dominance14/05/2024 15:25:00
The CMA is investigating whether ESS has broken the law by taking action to prevent schools from switching to a new management information system provider.
CMA calls on grocery stores to make accurate pricing a priority09/05/2024 13:10:00
CMA review indicates that some independent and smaller grocery retailers are failing to display clear and accurate prices.
Solutions offered to address impact of deal on water regulation03/05/2024 12:20:00
The CMA has found Pennon’s purchase of Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK (including its subsidiary Sutton and East Surrey Water), could harm Ofwat’s ability to make comparisons between water companies and carry out its statutory functions.