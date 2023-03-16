techUK
|Printable version
DLUHC releases report on the Cyber Assessment Framework for Local Government pilot
On 15 March 2023 the Local Digital team in DLUHC published its “Cyber Assessment Framework for Local Government” report detailing insights from a pilot programme conducted with 10 local authorities to explore how the NCSC’s Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) could be used to identify and manage cyber risks across the sector.
This was the first step in understanding how a cyber security baseline for local government might work, as part of DLUHC’s work to support councils in England to assess and improve their cyber posture.
Key findings include:
- It’s demonstrated that councils benefit from using the Cyber Assessment Framework, as it helps identify new cybersecurity improvements, providing guidance on priority areas and supporting internal communication.
- The value for councils can increase through certain services such as third-party audits and government compliance alignment.
- It’s shown that there needs to be more progress in defining how councils should apply the assessment within their organisation.
- The draft profile is challenging but proportionate with the risk faced by councils. Participants found some areas particularly challenging to meet the profile such as: risk management, supply chain, information security and data governance, lack of skills and resources.
- There needs to be a focus on increasing the confidence in assessments, ensuring councils are taking the right steps, providing evidence about their cybersecurity maturity.
- A few things that went well during the pilot were: the fact that it was a good way to gain in-depth insights, gather positive feedback from participants, engage with the sector.
- A few things could be improved: testing the framework content in sections rather than the entire content at once, speaking to more people outside IT teams, investing more time to ensure good representation across all parties.
In the report, read about details what they have learned from the pilot, plans for the next phase of work, and how to request a copy of the CAF for Local Government.
Read here the CAF for Local Government report
techUK members will have an opportunity to hear more about the cyber assessment framework during the 30 March webinar with the Local Digital team. Rachel Downs, senior lead on cyber security, will join us.
It is an opportunity for tech suppliers active or looking to break into the local government market to better understand who the Local Digital team is, the key workstreams and priorities. Attend to gain visibility of what’s coming next and meet the Local Digital team.
Register here to secure your place!
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/dluhc-releases-report-on-the-cyber-assessment-framework-for-local-government-pilot.html
Latest News from
techUK
Smart Data: The UK’s new data sharing laws will spur innovation and improve consumer outcomes16/03/2023 11:20:00
New smart data provisions will help spur competition and innovation in the market, while empowering consumers and delivering better outcomes.
The March 2023 Budget, what is in it for UK tech?16/03/2023 10:20:00
The March 2023 Budget puts the UK back on the pitch when it comes to the global race for science and tech, however significant work is still needed on the detail and how to put these plans into action.
Government publishes Integrated Review Refresh 2023: Responding to a more contested and volatile world15/03/2023 12:25:00
Following the 2021 Integrated Review, the Government has now released the Integrated Review Refresh 2023: Responding to a more contested and volatile world. The Refresh updates the Government's Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy priorities to reflect the significant changes in the global context since the Integrated Review was first published in 2021.
Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS): What does it mean and where next?14/03/2023 09:05:00
When first introduced, the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme – which features as part of the National Security Bill – raised widespread industry concerns around how non-UK organisations could continue their day-to-day operations and engagement with Government.
Call for blogs | Digital Trade Campaign Week 2023 #techUKDigitalTrade13/03/2023 13:05:00
Through blogs and case studies, we're calling for members, policymakers and academics to showcase the importance of digital trade between 3-7 April
Met Police Turnaround Plan: Industry Roundtable; Roundup13/03/2023 10:15:00
techUK was delighted to host Darren Scates, Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer at the Metropolitan Police (MPS), to provide an industry briefing of the institution's Turnaround Plan. The session covered, how the MPS will harness the power of digital technology and data, to provide a better service and deliver on the overarching mission of ‘More trust, Less Crime, High Standards'
The Government’s Science and Technology Framework is a welcome step and now must to be backed by action13/03/2023 09:15:00
The Department for Science Innovation and Technology has published a new Science and Technology Framework for the UK Government. The Framework, published on 6 March 2023 sets out a strategic view of how the Government will aim to support UK science and technology between now and 2030.
The Government's revised data bill will help to boost innovation while upholding privacy rights and EU adequacy09/03/2023 10:20:00
The revised Bill addresses some of the biggest barriers organisations face when handling personal data for research, innovation and basic business services.