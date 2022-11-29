Don’t miss out on discounts to some of London’s top attractions this Christmas

Transport for London customers can enjoy 30 per cent off at five Merlin Entertainments venues until 23 December.

Transport for London (TfL) is reminding customers to take advantage of reduced entry to some of London's best attractions in the run up to Christmas, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London tourism campaign.

Merlin Entertainments is offering 30 per cent off for TfL customers who travel to five of its biggest attractions using the TfL network until 23 December 2022. This exclusive offer is available at Shrek's Adventure!, The lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeon and SEA LIFE London Aquarium.

With the festive season fast approaching, it's a great opportunity to get into the spirit of Christmas for less. Shrek's Adventure! London's Christmas experience runs every weekend from Saturday 3 December, while The lastminute.com London Eye will be lit up to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at 4pm every day from 14 December. At SEA LIFE London Aquarium, there's an opportunity help save 'fish-mas' by taking part in a festive challenge for your chance to win a special prize.

TfL customers can enjoy 30 per cent off entry for up to four people when they book in advance by visiting http://londoneye.com/TfL using the code 'CityOffer'. This means for an unforgettable experience to Shrek's Adventure! London, entry for two adults and two children (aged 3-15) would cost £76.60, instead of £108. Upon arrival, customers must simply prove they have travelled using TfL's network using the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

TfL customers can also enjoy two-for-one entry on weekdays at three Historic Royal Palaces' sites – the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace – for up to three adults in one transaction until 23 December. Tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office, with customers simply needing to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

The Tower of London has been transformed for the festive season, with magical Christmas decorations across the famous fortress, and on Friday (2 December) visitors to Hampton Court Palace can visit the Festive Fayre which is included in the price of admission. Kensington Palace has also been festively decorated and is the perfect place for a winter's day out.

Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult on TfL's network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL's most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.

TfL's partnership with some of London's most beloved attractions, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, aims to make public transport more appealing and encourage Londoners to enjoy the city's cultural gems and unique attractions. The Mayor launched his Let's Do London campaign last year to support the capital's tourism industry after the devastating impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions saw the number of overnight stays in the capital more than halve.

Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer and Revenue Director, said:

"The run up to Christmas is a great time to enjoy London's attractions and our offer means you can make big savings, simply by using the TfL network. Lots of customers have benefited from the Merlin and Historic Royal Palaces offers since we launched them three months ago and we hope many more will do so in the final few weeks."

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, said:

"Our capital is magical at Christmas and I'm delighted that, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, TfL and Merlin Entertainments have teamed up to offer discounted tickets to these fantastic attractions. It's another way that we're encouraging people from London and around the world to make the most of what we have to offer, as we continue to build a more prosperous city for all."

Sara Holt, Merlin Entertainments Midway UK Sales and Marketing Director, said:

"It is a really magical time to visit our five central London attractions, with lots going on from our new Panto Pod at The lastminute.com London Eye to our Christmas experience at Shrek's Adventure! London. "We can't wait to help spread some joy with TfL this festive season and help encourage as many people as possible to enjoy all the amazing things our capital has the offer."

Jay Teunis, Marketing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said:

"Now's the perfect time to travel on the TfL network and enjoy a visit for less to the iconic Tower of London dressed for the Christmas, or to Hampton Court Palace transformed into a food-lover's Christmas Wonderland. We hope these offers will help more people to enjoy a day with their loved ones this festive season."

All terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/deals

Notes to Editors