Don’t miss out on discounts to some of London’s top attractions this Christmas
Transport for London customers can enjoy 30 per cent off at five Merlin Entertainments venues until 23 December.
Transport for London (TfL) is reminding customers to take advantage of reduced entry to some of London's best attractions in the run up to Christmas, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London tourism campaign.
Merlin Entertainments is offering 30 per cent off for TfL customers who travel to five of its biggest attractions using the TfL network until 23 December 2022. This exclusive offer is available at Shrek's Adventure!, The lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeon and SEA LIFE London Aquarium.
With the festive season fast approaching, it's a great opportunity to get into the spirit of Christmas for less. Shrek's Adventure! London's Christmas experience runs every weekend from Saturday 3 December, while The lastminute.com London Eye will be lit up to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at 4pm every day from 14 December. At SEA LIFE London Aquarium, there's an opportunity help save 'fish-mas' by taking part in a festive challenge for your chance to win a special prize.
TfL customers can enjoy 30 per cent off entry for up to four people when they book in advance by visiting http://londoneye.com/TfL using the code 'CityOffer'. This means for an unforgettable experience to Shrek's Adventure! London, entry for two adults and two children (aged 3-15) would cost £76.60, instead of £108. Upon arrival, customers must simply prove they have travelled using TfL's network using the TfL Oyster and contactless app.
TfL customers can also enjoy two-for-one entry on weekdays at three Historic Royal Palaces' sites – the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace – for up to three adults in one transaction until 23 December. Tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office, with customers simply needing to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app.
The Tower of London has been transformed for the festive season, with magical Christmas decorations across the famous fortress, and on Friday (2 December) visitors to Hampton Court Palace can visit the Festive Fayre which is included in the price of admission. Kensington Palace has also been festively decorated and is the perfect place for a winter's day out.
Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult on TfL's network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL's most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.
TfL's partnership with some of London's most beloved attractions, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, aims to make public transport more appealing and encourage Londoners to enjoy the city's cultural gems and unique attractions. The Mayor launched his Let's Do London campaign last year to support the capital's tourism industry after the devastating impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions saw the number of overnight stays in the capital more than halve.
Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer and Revenue Director, said:
"The run up to Christmas is a great time to enjoy London's attractions and our offer means you can make big savings, simply by using the TfL network. Lots of customers have benefited from the Merlin and Historic Royal Palaces offers since we launched them three months ago and we hope many more will do so in the final few weeks."
Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, said:
"Our capital is magical at Christmas and I'm delighted that, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, TfL and Merlin Entertainments have teamed up to offer discounted tickets to these fantastic attractions. It's another way that we're encouraging people from London and around the world to make the most of what we have to offer, as we continue to build a more prosperous city for all."
Sara Holt, Merlin Entertainments Midway UK Sales and Marketing Director, said:
"It is a really magical time to visit our five central London attractions, with lots going on from our new Panto Pod at The lastminute.com London Eye to our Christmas experience at Shrek's Adventure! London.
"We can't wait to help spread some joy with TfL this festive season and help encourage as many people as possible to enjoy all the amazing things our capital has the offer."
Jay Teunis, Marketing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said:
"Now's the perfect time to travel on the TfL network and enjoy a visit for less to the iconic Tower of London dressed for the Christmas, or to Hampton Court Palace transformed into a food-lover's Christmas Wonderland. We hope these offers will help more people to enjoy a day with their loved ones this festive season."
All terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/deals
Notes to Editors
- Offer is only valid on TfL journeys that appear on the TfL Oyster and contactless app, excluding journeys made on Santander Cycles
- Download the TfL Oyster and contactless app here: http://tfl.gov.uk/fares/how-to-pay-and-where-to-buy-tickets-and-oyster/tfl-oyster-and-contactless-app
- Merlin Entertainments terms and conditions: Please note that certain Attractions are only open on certain dates/periods of time. Adult is 16 and over, entry is free for children under 3 years of ages, visitors 15 years and under must be accompanied by a person aged 18 and over at Madame Tussauds London, The London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London, The Lastminute.com London Eye and Shrek's Adventure London for children aged 6-12 years old. The Dungeons aren't suitable for people of a nervous disposition or very young children: entry is at the discretion of the parent/guardian. All attraction information is subject to change; please check the attraction website(s) before your visit. Please visit https://www.visitsealife.com/london/, www.thedungeons.com, https://www.madametussauds.com/london/https://www.shreksadventure.com/, https://www.londoneye.com/
- Historic Royal Palaces terms and conditions: This offer applies to standard daytime admissions only and is not valid for evening events. To qualify for the offer, one person from each party must show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app at the ticket office, which must be downloaded and logged into in advance. The offer must be claimed in person at either the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace or the Kensington Palace ticket office and is not available online. One purchase applies to one palace only, and the free ticket cannot be used at a different palace. Discount valid until 23 December 2022, on the days that the palace is open (check hrp.org.uk for more details) and is subject the restrictions below. If the visit slot is full at the time of arrival due to necessary capacity limits, the visit(s) will need to wait until the next available time slot. The coupon is not valid alongside other offers. Please check offer valid dates prior to your visit as they may be subject to change.
- Contactless or Oyster allows customers to travel flexibly by simply touching in and out and only paying for the journeys make, reducing the need to queue or buy tickets in the station. They will also benefit from daily and weekly capping meaning customers never pay more than an equivalent Travelcard for their travel to, from or within Zones 1-6. Real-time travel information is also available via the TfL website or the free TfL Go app.
- Off-peak travel applies weekdays between 9:30am and 3:59pm, after 7:00pm and anytime during weekends and bank holidays.
- More information about free and discounted travel can be found here: https://www.tfl.gov.uk/fares/free-and-discounted-travel
- Through the Let's Do London campaign, the Mayor has been working with London's business growth and destination agency, London & Partners, and the London Tourism Recovery Board, to encourage Londoners and tourists across the world to enjoy the capital by shining a spotlight on the world-leading range of attractions and entertainment.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2022/november/don-t-miss-out-on-discounts-to-some-of-london-s-top-attractions-this-christmas
