Driving growth in Gaelic and island communities

Developing Gaelic to boost Scotland’s economy

Steps to support Gaelic entrepreneurs and assess the benefits of the language to Scotland’s visitor economy have been announced by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

A report on Economic and Social Opportunities for Gaelic was commissioned as part of the Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

Responding to its recommendations, Ms Forbes highlighted policies contained in the Scottish Languages Bill, including a requirement for education authorities to support access to Gaelic medium education, which will enable more people to speak the language.

She also announced new grants totalling £1 million from the Carbon Neutral Islands project. Recipients include schemes to support affordable housing and restore habitats in Raasay.

Ms Forbes, who is also Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, said:

“Gaelic is recognised globally as a fundamental part of Scotland’s heritage. It enriches Scotland’s culture and is a source of wider national wealth. This report makes clear that the language is both an asset to the Scottish economy and that our economic policy is vital to the survival of traditional Gaelic communities. “We will ensure that more Gaelic entrepreneurs are able to benefit from flagship support programmes such as Techscalers, that parents are able to access Gaelic medium education for their children and that we understand the role Gaelic plays in attracting domestic and international tourists. “To enable island communities to thrive, we have also announced Carbon Neutral Islands funding today which will support energy efficiency in homes and job opportunities.”

