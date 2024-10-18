Driving innovative solutions to improve health and nutrition

Innovate UK and BBSRC announce £2.5 million investment for 13 projects to drive the design and development of innovative food and beverage products.

The early-stage feasibility projects will use the funding to assess and test new ideas, determining their viability before committing to larger-scale projects.

These projects have the potential to enhance the nutritional quality of food and beverage products consumed by the UK population, ultimately supporting health and wellbeing at any point across the life course.

Unhealthy diets and strained food system

Unhealthy diets are a key driver of global health issues, including obesity and malnutrition. In the UK, most people fall short of dietary guidelines for key nutrients and food groups, like fruits, vegetables, and fibre, which are all part of a healthy lifestyle.

Simultaneously, our food systems are challenging the health of the planet and causing environmental damage.

As the global population grows, the pressure to produce enough nutritious food will only intensify, while the UK faces the added challenge of producing and promoting the uptake of healthier, more nutritious food products.

Transforming diets for health and sustainability

This investment will support collaborative and innovative solutions related to these diet, health and sustainability challenges.

The projects focus on areas such as:

novel and functional foods to support healthy ageing

creating probiotics and prebiotics to improve gut health

enhancing food nutrition by increasing vitamins and minerals directly in crops as they grow

Innovative approaches to enhancing gut health

Many of the projects are focused on improving gut health through innovative uses of probiotics and prebiotics.

A project led by SPG Innovation Ltd, in collaboration with the University of Leeds, is investigating the digestibility and gut health benefits of plant-based ingredients.

NCIMB Ltd and the Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen are working on a microbial cocktail aimed at restoring the gut microbiome in the elderly, who often experience a loss of microbial diversity with age.

Sustainable innovations

Our failing food system threatens both our planet’s health and the ability to produce enough nourishing food for nearly eight billion people. To tackle this challenge , projects were also tasked with prioritising sustainability.

This includes:

considering the impacts of climate change, resource scarcity

finding ways to reduce pollution, food loss, and waste

Cambridge Glycoscience Ltd and the University of Glasgow are looking to develop a novel sugar replacement from agricultural by-products to enhance gut health and support food sustainability.

Xampla Ltd, working with Quadrum Institute Bioscience, is exploring the microencapsulation of probiotic strains to enhance the effectiveness of probiotic products.

Xampla Ltd is committed to harnessing the potential of natural plant polymers to benefit both people and the planet.

With a core focus on sustainability, they have been developing plastic-free alternatives, particularly in areas where reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic isn’t viable, such as microplastic encapsulation for fragrances and sustainable coatings for packaging.

Healthy planet, healthy people

Dr Andy Cureton, Director of AgriFood Systems at Innovate UK said:

Access to an affordable, sustainable, and healthy diet is essential for the wellbeing of both people and the planet. We drive business growth by inspiring and unlocking innovations that make life better, while ensuring these innovations are accessible to everyone. Collaboration between academia and industry is crucial for advancing nutrition research and turning discoveries into healthier, more sustainable food products. Together, we can drive innovation, improve public health, and address challenges like obesity.

Diet and Health Open Innovation Research Club (OIRC)

The Diet and Health OIRC was established in 2022 by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) with support from Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Innovate UK and the Medical Research Council (MRC).

Coordinated by the British Nutrition Foundation, the OIRC is investing in high-quality and effective collaboration between academia and industry in the food and drink sector.

This collaboration is key to ensuring the translation of research advances into healthier and more sustainable food and drink products, and ultimately improved nutrition and health of the nation.

Six innovation hubs were created to bring together leading academics in nutrition, food and behaviour science with experts in the food industry.

The 13 funded projects will collaborate with one or more of the OIRC hubs.

Revolutionise the way we think about food

Dr Lee Beniston FRSB, Associate Director for Industry Partnerships and Collaborative Research and Development at BBSRC, said:

This investment in the Diet & Health Open Innovation Research Club (OIRC) provides a platform for researchers, businesses, and wider stakeholders to work together to revolutionise the way we think about food, nutrition and health. The 13 projects, supported through the BBSRC – Innovate UK strategic partnership, underscore our dedication to transforming our food systems for the better. This early-stage feasibility research will enable outstanding translational research to enhance the nutritional content of what we consume whilst also addressing critical sustainability challenges. This approach, in collaboration with Innovate UK, Defra and MRC, will drive business-led innovation to bring more nutritious, novel foods closer to market in the UK and globally.