Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Driving innovative solutions to improve health and nutrition
Innovate UK and BBSRC announce £2.5 million investment for 13 projects to drive the design and development of innovative food and beverage products.
The early-stage feasibility projects will use the funding to assess and test new ideas, determining their viability before committing to larger-scale projects.
These projects have the potential to enhance the nutritional quality of food and beverage products consumed by the UK population, ultimately supporting health and wellbeing at any point across the life course.
Unhealthy diets and strained food system
Unhealthy diets are a key driver of global health issues, including obesity and malnutrition. In the UK, most people fall short of dietary guidelines for key nutrients and food groups, like fruits, vegetables, and fibre, which are all part of a healthy lifestyle.
Simultaneously, our food systems are challenging the health of the planet and causing environmental damage.
As the global population grows, the pressure to produce enough nutritious food will only intensify, while the UK faces the added challenge of producing and promoting the uptake of healthier, more nutritious food products.
Transforming diets for health and sustainability
This investment will support collaborative and innovative solutions related to these diet, health and sustainability challenges.
The projects focus on areas such as:
- novel and functional foods to support healthy ageing
- creating probiotics and prebiotics to improve gut health
- enhancing food nutrition by increasing vitamins and minerals directly in crops as they grow
Innovative approaches to enhancing gut health
Many of the projects are focused on improving gut health through innovative uses of probiotics and prebiotics.
A project led by SPG Innovation Ltd, in collaboration with the University of Leeds, is investigating the digestibility and gut health benefits of plant-based ingredients.
NCIMB Ltd and the Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen are working on a microbial cocktail aimed at restoring the gut microbiome in the elderly, who often experience a loss of microbial diversity with age.
Sustainable innovations
Our failing food system threatens both our planet’s health and the ability to produce enough nourishing food for nearly eight billion people. To tackle this challenge , projects were also tasked with prioritising sustainability.
This includes:
- considering the impacts of climate change, resource scarcity
- finding ways to reduce pollution, food loss, and waste
Cambridge Glycoscience Ltd and the University of Glasgow are looking to develop a novel sugar replacement from agricultural by-products to enhance gut health and support food sustainability.
Xampla Ltd, working with Quadrum Institute Bioscience, is exploring the microencapsulation of probiotic strains to enhance the effectiveness of probiotic products.
Xampla Ltd is committed to harnessing the potential of natural plant polymers to benefit both people and the planet.
With a core focus on sustainability, they have been developing plastic-free alternatives, particularly in areas where reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic isn’t viable, such as microplastic encapsulation for fragrances and sustainable coatings for packaging.
Healthy planet, healthy people
Dr Andy Cureton, Director of AgriFood Systems at Innovate UK said:
Access to an affordable, sustainable, and healthy diet is essential for the wellbeing of both people and the planet. We drive business growth by inspiring and unlocking innovations that make life better, while ensuring these innovations are accessible to everyone.
Collaboration between academia and industry is crucial for advancing nutrition research and turning discoveries into healthier, more sustainable food products. Together, we can drive innovation, improve public health, and address challenges like obesity.
Diet and Health Open Innovation Research Club (OIRC)
The Diet and Health OIRC was established in 2022 by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) with support from Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Innovate UK and the Medical Research Council (MRC).
Coordinated by the British Nutrition Foundation, the OIRC is investing in high-quality and effective collaboration between academia and industry in the food and drink sector.
This collaboration is key to ensuring the translation of research advances into healthier and more sustainable food and drink products, and ultimately improved nutrition and health of the nation.
Six innovation hubs were created to bring together leading academics in nutrition, food and behaviour science with experts in the food industry.
The 13 funded projects will collaborate with one or more of the OIRC hubs.
Revolutionise the way we think about food
Dr Lee Beniston FRSB, Associate Director for Industry Partnerships and Collaborative Research and Development at BBSRC, said:
This investment in the Diet & Health Open Innovation Research Club (OIRC) provides a platform for researchers, businesses, and wider stakeholders to work together to revolutionise the way we think about food, nutrition and health. The 13 projects, supported through the BBSRC – Innovate UK strategic partnership, underscore our dedication to transforming our food systems for the better.
This early-stage feasibility research will enable outstanding translational research to enhance the nutritional content of what we consume whilst also addressing critical sustainability challenges.
This approach, in collaboration with Innovate UK, Defra and MRC, will drive business-led innovation to bring more nutritious, novel foods closer to market in the UK and globally.
Further information
Funded projects
Nettle (Urtica dioica L.): drying, processing and encapsulation to preserve organoleptic characteristics and health benefits
Industry partners: Cleobury Project Management Ltd and Phytoquest Ltd
Academic partner: Swansea University
OIRC hubs: Biofortification, Consumer Lab and RIPEN
Superior synbiotics for healthy ageing
Industry partner: NCIMB Ltd
Academic partner: Rowett Institute and University of Aberdeen
OIRC hub: INFORM
Milk-free production of recombinant osteopontin to enable supplementation in baby, elderly, and sports nutrition
Industry partner: Better Dairy Ltd
Academic partner: Biorenewables Development Centre and University of York
OIRC hub: INFORM
BiomeBakery
Industry partners: Myota Ltd, Puratos Ltd and Thriva Ltd
Academic partner: University of Reading
OIRC hub: INFORM
INNOSEA: innovative seaweed extraction and application
Industry partner: BioMara Ltd
Academic partner: Aberystwyth University
OIRC hubs: Biofortification, Consumer Lab, STAR and RIPEN
SweetFiber: a novel sugar replacement from agricultural by-products for improved gut health and food sustainability
Industry partner: Cambridge Glycoscience Ltd
Academic partner: Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre
OIRC hub: RIPEN
FORTYEAST
Industry partner: BioPower Technologies Ltd and AgriFOOD X Ltd
Academic partner: University of Leeds
OIRC hub: Biofortification
Microencapsulation of probiotic strains to improve the performance of probiotic products, therefore their impact on human health
Industry partner: Xampla Ltd
Academic partner: Quadram Institute Bioscience
OIRC hubs: Biofortification and INFORM
Digestibility and gut health of plant-based food ingredients
Industry partner: SPG Innovation Ltd
Academic partner: University of Leeds
OIRC hub: INFORM
Smarter Food: the development of a biofortified functional and accessible convenience bar for improved metabolic health
Industry partner: The Smarter Food Company Ltd
Academic partner: Norwich University of the Arts
OIRC hub: Biofortification
SPINLife: sustainable polyphenols for improved nutrition across the lifespan
Industry partner: AgriFOOD X Ltd and BioPower Technologies Ltd
Academic partner: University of Leeds
OIRC hubs: Biofortification, INFORM and RIPEN
Feasibility study to determine the potential for a food fortification platform to provide population scale mitigation of heart disease risk
Industry partner: Iona Therapeutics Ltd
Academic partner: Queen Mary University of London
OIRC hubs: Biofortification and i-Nutri Life
SeaFibre: development of high-fibre food products with gut health benefits using innovative seaweed fibre ingredient
Industry partner Oceanium Ltd
Academic partner: University of Reading
OIRC hubs: Biofortification and i-Nutri Life
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/driving-innovative-solutions-to-improve-health-and-nutrition/
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
£8 million channelled to reduce shipping emissions18/10/2024 10:25:00
£8 million has been invested across three pioneering programmes designed to reduce the UK’s shipping emissions.
Building evidence on the benefits of testing and treating in the community16/10/2024 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Omobolanle Olagunju, 15 October 2024.
Collaborating to tackle heart failure10/10/2024 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is exploring ways to improve the care of patients with heart failure (HF).
New Momentum accelerator to boost existing health innovations09/10/2024 16:05:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has launched its first accelerator programme today, 9 October 2024. We are welcoming seven companies and seven collaborators to join us for 8 weeks of engaging, expert guidance.
National accolade for fuel poverty project02/10/2024 14:05:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has won a prestigious award for a project aimed at mitigating the impact of fuel poverty.
Health Innovation North West Coast awarded ‘Approved’ status by Menopause Experts Group01/10/2024 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has just been awarded ‘Approved’ status by Menopause Experts Group, and is also the first NHS organisation to achieve this distinction by the group.
Supporting innovators in the fight against antimicrobial resistance12/09/2024 10:10:00
Nine businesses have received £850,000 in funding from the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst feasibility grant after completing a microbials accelerator programme, of which Health Innovation North West Coast was a delivery partner.
Breakthrough tech in paediatric care05/09/2024 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has supported the introduction of innovative digital chest drains at a UK paediatric trust for the first time.