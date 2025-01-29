Drug dealer sentenced after Serious Crime Prevention Order breaches

A convicted drug dealer has been given a prison sentence of a year and three months after breaching his Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

The National Crime Agency's Lifetime Management Unit monitored John Cobbina, 59, from Highbury, north London following his release from prison in 2020.

Cobbina has had prior convictions, first in 2010 for money laundering and supplying class A drugs. He was again convicted in 2016 for conspiracy to supply drugs and in 2017 for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

SCPO restrictions were granted against Cobbina following each prior conviction. However, he failed to follow these and has previously been convicted for breaching his SCPO.

Cobbina pleaded guilty to five charges of failing to comply with his SCPO, having failed to declare he owned a mobile phone and failing to notify the NCA of a change of address.

He was sentenced to 67 weeks imprisonment at Inner London Crown Court on Friday 24 January. A new SCPO, his fourth, was also granted.

This order restricts access to communication devices, restrictions on bank accounts and vehicles, requirements to notify the NCA as to his premises, both within and outside the UK, and restrictions on possession of cutting agents.

The NCA will continue to monitor Cobbina and act against any further breaches.

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA's Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, said:

"Cobbina had no respect for the restrictions imposed on him as part of his Serious Crime Prevention Orders but this case highlights how using these powers can safeguard our communities from convicted criminals who re-engage in illegal activity when released from prison.

"The NCA rigorously monitors offenders with Serious Crime Prevention Orders and will continue to pursue prosecutions when those orders are breached, as shown in this case."