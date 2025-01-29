National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Drug dealer sentenced after Serious Crime Prevention Order breaches
A convicted drug dealer has been given a prison sentence of a year and three months after breaching his Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).
The National Crime Agency's Lifetime Management Unit monitored John Cobbina, 59, from Highbury, north London following his release from prison in 2020.
Cobbina has had prior convictions, first in 2010 for money laundering and supplying class A drugs. He was again convicted in 2016 for conspiracy to supply drugs and in 2017 for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
SCPO restrictions were granted against Cobbina following each prior conviction. However, he failed to follow these and has previously been convicted for breaching his SCPO.
Cobbina pleaded guilty to five charges of failing to comply with his SCPO, having failed to declare he owned a mobile phone and failing to notify the NCA of a change of address.
He was sentenced to 67 weeks imprisonment at Inner London Crown Court on Friday 24 January. A new SCPO, his fourth, was also granted.
This order restricts access to communication devices, restrictions on bank accounts and vehicles, requirements to notify the NCA as to his premises, both within and outside the UK, and restrictions on possession of cutting agents.
The NCA will continue to monitor Cobbina and act against any further breaches.
Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA's Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, said:
"Cobbina had no respect for the restrictions imposed on him as part of his Serious Crime Prevention Orders but this case highlights how using these powers can safeguard our communities from convicted criminals who re-engage in illegal activity when released from prison.
"The NCA rigorously monitors offenders with Serious Crime Prevention Orders and will continue to pursue prosecutions when those orders are breached, as shown in this case."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/drug-dealer-sentenced-after-serious-crime-prevention-order-breaches
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Weapons supplier put neighbours in the firing line29/01/2025 15:20:00
A firearms supplier has been jailed after arranging the delivery of 12 lethal weapons, asking neighbours to take in his packages to “avoid his mother knowing how much he had been spending on clothes and shoes”.
NCA leads major increase in takedowns of social media accounts linked to people smuggling28/01/2025 16:15:00
National Crime Agency referrals to social media companies led to a 40 per cent increase in takedowns of accounts linked to people smuggling during 2024.
Website operators who promised fraudsters instant profit if they subscribed to illegal service are sentenced28/01/2025 12:15:00
Three men have been sentenced for running a website enabling criminals to defraud victims by circumventing banking anti-fraud checks.
Wigan man who sexually abused young girl is sentenced27/01/2025 11:05:00
A man who made images of himself sexually assaulting a young girl and then distributed them online has been jailed.
Operation Venetic: Man who killed off-duty police officer laundered millions for organised crime group27/01/2025 10:10:00
A man who killed an off-duty police officer a decade ago has admitted being part of an organised crime group (OCG) and laundering up to £13m, following a National Crime Agency investigation
Pair jailed for attempt to import a pistol from Florida23/01/2025 16:20:00
Two drug dealers who attempted to acquire a handgun in the post have been jailed following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Operation Venetic: 'Bob the dog' drugs traffickers ordered to repay nearly £1.2m22/01/2025 15:15:00
Two drugs traffickers whose organised crime group was brought down after sending a picture of a pet dog, have been told to hand over almost £1.2m.
People smuggling gang who tried to use rundown boats for cross Channel migrant journeys are jailed20/01/2025 16:15:00
A trio of people smugglers who made several failed attempts to transport migrants across the Channel have been jailed.
Three arrested as NCA joins security forces in Kurdistan Region of Iraq to target UK-linked people smuggling network15/01/2025 13:05:00
Three men suspected of being part of a global people smuggling network moving migrants from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) into the UK and Europe have been arrested, following a ground-breaking operation involving the National Crime Agency, Kurdistan Region Security Council and Kurdistan Region Security Agency.