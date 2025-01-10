Drugs and money seized from car hide in west London

A man has been charged after drugs and money were seized from a car and flat in west London.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit – stopped 27-year-old Gleni Goleci on High Street, Brentford, on Tuesday (7 January).

They searched the vehicle he was driving and found two kilos of cocaine and approximately £50,000 in cash in a sophisticated hide in the boot.

OCP officers also searched a flat in Brentford and found six kilos of cocaine and approximately £150,000 in cash.

Goleci, an Albanian national, was arrested and charged with drugs and possession of criminal property offences.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (9 January), where he was remanded into custody before his next appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on 6 February.

Andrew Tickner, NCA Operations Manager from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: