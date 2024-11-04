Drugs couriers sentenced for Heathrow cannabis seizures

Three people have been jailed after more than 100 kilos of cannabis was smuggled into the UK via Heathrow Airport.

National Crime Agency investigators questioned the individuals, who were not connected in any way, following their arrest by Border Force officers. They were subsequently charged with smuggling class B drugs.

On Friday, 20 September, Raekelle Powell, 22, a professional volleyball player from Toronto in Canada, arrived on a flight from that city and was stopped after officers discovered approximately 19 kilos of the class B drug in a suitcase. When interviewed she said she was paid 300 Canadian dollars to carry the suitcase. The drugs had an estimated UK street value of £600,000.

On Sunday, 22 September Siobhan McAtavey, 24, from Northern Ireland, arrived on a flight from Bangkok via Doha. Border Force officers found 44 kilos of the drug in baggage, which had an estimated UK street value of £1.1 million.

That same day, Malaysian national Meu Chew Wong, 42, arrived from Bangkok via Bahrain and was arrested after 43 kilos of cannabis with a UK street value of £1.26 million was found in his two suitcases.

He was arrested by Border Force officers and questioned by NCA investigators, during which he claimed he was transporting birds' nests for payment of 10,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately £1,775).

All three pleaded guilty at previous court hearings. At Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (30 October), McAtavey was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

Powell was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment at the same court on 24 October and Wong to 16 months imprisonment on 25 October.

In August, the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the USA that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to smuggle cannabis into the country. However, arrests are still being made and the amount of cannabis seized in the UK so far in 2024 is three times more than the whole of 2023.

The increase in these seizures is fuelled by organised crime gangs who have access to cannabis grown overseas, in locations where it is legal, who are recruiting couriers to transport it to the UK where it can generate greater profit for them than growing the drugs themselves.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Piers Phillips said:

"These sentences should act as a stark warning to anybody thinking of smuggling cannabis into the UK – you will be arrested, prosecuted and put into prison.

"The gangs responsible for this trade have no concern for the fate of the couriers they employ to smuggle the drugs. All they care about is maximising profit and making their criminal enterprises viable.

"We continue to work with our partners at home, including Border Force, and those abroad to disrupt this trade and destroy the business model being used."

The NCA continues to work with law enforcement partners in both the UK and overseas to target high-risk routes, seize shipments of drugs and disrupt the criminal gangs involved, denying them profits.

Anyone with information on the smuggling of drugs through UK ports is urged to report it, anonymously if they prefer, by calling Border Force's Customs Hotline on 0800 595 000.