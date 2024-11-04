National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Drugs couriers sentenced for Heathrow cannabis seizures
Three people have been jailed after more than 100 kilos of cannabis was smuggled into the UK via Heathrow Airport.
National Crime Agency investigators questioned the individuals, who were not connected in any way, following their arrest by Border Force officers. They were subsequently charged with smuggling class B drugs.
On Friday, 20 September, Raekelle Powell, 22, a professional volleyball player from Toronto in Canada, arrived on a flight from that city and was stopped after officers discovered approximately 19 kilos of the class B drug in a suitcase. When interviewed she said she was paid 300 Canadian dollars to carry the suitcase. The drugs had an estimated UK street value of £600,000.
On Sunday, 22 September Siobhan McAtavey, 24, from Northern Ireland, arrived on a flight from Bangkok via Doha. Border Force officers found 44 kilos of the drug in baggage, which had an estimated UK street value of £1.1 million.
That same day, Malaysian national Meu Chew Wong, 42, arrived from Bangkok via Bahrain and was arrested after 43 kilos of cannabis with a UK street value of £1.26 million was found in his two suitcases.
He was arrested by Border Force officers and questioned by NCA investigators, during which he claimed he was transporting birds' nests for payment of 10,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately £1,775).
All three pleaded guilty at previous court hearings. At Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (30 October), McAtavey was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.
Powell was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment at the same court on 24 October and Wong to 16 months imprisonment on 25 October.
In August, the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the USA that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to smuggle cannabis into the country. However, arrests are still being made and the amount of cannabis seized in the UK so far in 2024 is three times more than the whole of 2023.
The increase in these seizures is fuelled by organised crime gangs who have access to cannabis grown overseas, in locations where it is legal, who are recruiting couriers to transport it to the UK where it can generate greater profit for them than growing the drugs themselves.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Piers Phillips said:
"These sentences should act as a stark warning to anybody thinking of smuggling cannabis into the UK – you will be arrested, prosecuted and put into prison.
"The gangs responsible for this trade have no concern for the fate of the couriers they employ to smuggle the drugs. All they care about is maximising profit and making their criminal enterprises viable.
"We continue to work with our partners at home, including Border Force, and those abroad to disrupt this trade and destroy the business model being used."
The NCA continues to work with law enforcement partners in both the UK and overseas to target high-risk routes, seize shipments of drugs and disrupt the criminal gangs involved, denying them profits.
Anyone with information on the smuggling of drugs through UK ports is urged to report it, anonymously if they prefer, by calling Border Force's Customs Hotline on 0800 595 000.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/drugs-couriers-sentenced-for-heathrow-cannabis-seizures
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Businessman who gave drug suppliers “professional customer service” is jailed04/11/2024 16:15:00
A businessman who used his specialist knowledge to help criminals produce thousands of dangerous illegal drugs has been jailed for 13 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Man jailed after drugs and gun seized04/11/2024 11:15:00
A man who hid a self-loading pistol and 13 kilos of cocaine in his wardrobe – along with drug dealing equipment – has been jailed.
Operation Venetic: High-ranking leader of gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted04/11/2024 09:10:00
A senior member of an organised crime group (OCG) that ran an industrial scale amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.
Man from Devon convicted of sexually assaulting young girl31/10/2024 11:10:00
A man from Exeter has been convicted of distributing videos of himself sexually assaulting a young girl online, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Arrests following £5 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport29/10/2024 14:15:00
National Crime Agency investigators have arrested five men in Luton and London in connection with the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.
80-year-old charged over methamphetamine seizure25/10/2024 16:25:00
An 80-year-old German man has been charged with smuggling class A drugs after a consignment of methamphetamine was found in his suitcase, in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Trio sentenced for gun hiding plot in attempt to reduce crime group head's prison sentence23/10/2024 15:25:00
Three men have been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation uncovered an elaborate plot to acquire firearms and ammunition to help the head of an organised crime group get a reduced prison sentence.
Four men sentenced and 1.5 tonnes of cannabis seized in NCA sting operation22/10/2024 11:15:00
A group of men from south east England have been sentenced for importing 1,500 kilos of cannabis from Ghana to the UK hidden in sacks of Gari powder.