Drumming up talent for future telecoms

It’s a sobering fact that in the UK, 60% of telecoms engineers are over the age of 50 and perhaps starting to dream of retirement.

That’s OK you may think, there must be thousands of budding telecoms engineers waiting in the wings. Sadly not. A recent study by Engineering UK shows that only 3% of the telecom’s tech workforce are under 351

We’re heading for a cliff edge

Leading the skills and talent challenge for UKTIN, the DSIT backed innovation network for the UK telecoms sector, has certainly been an eye opener.

It’s estimated that there will be a shortage of 30,000 telecoms engineers over the next 10 years. So, what’s gone wrong? Why aren’t there queues of talent ready to switch on to telecoms?

We set out to answers these very questions. As well as digesting existing studies we conducted our own research. We spoke to over 120 stakeholders from the sector – and beyond - to hear their take on it. We then invited those stakeholders to join a working group – The UKTIN Talent Advisory Group. Because it quickly became clear that while there were short term opportunities, there was a significant task ahead

Sharing learnings and amplifying actions

With an embedded challenge of this scale, tackling it will take the whole ecosystem. That’s why we created a UKTIN Talent Advisory Group, known as TAG. It consists of industry of course, but also education, training providers, recruitment companies, even other sectors who have or have had similar challenges – we can all learn and help each other. TAG meet online every six weeks for a power hour, sharing ideas, adding insight and delivering action. We have over 125 members and welcome new members.

Working with schools & colleges

Implementing practical solutions for change is not an easy or quick task, but it’s a challenge we take seriously and starts at the school level.

Our work in schools and colleges has highlighted how little teachers, career advisers and students know about telecoms. In fact, when talking to young people we’ve re-positioned ‘telecoms’ as ‘connectivity’: we need to talk in language that young people relate to.

We have created mini programmes for school and pupils to switch on their interest in connectivity, so that they can see and feel how it impacts their lives. Creating this spark of interest is essential before delving into the many roles available now and in the future. And of course, we know that the tech roles in telecoms have changed rapidly over recent years with the introduction of more software, data analysis, cyber skills, AI, and roles still to emerge. But as tech changes in telecoms, so it does in many other sectors too. We are courting the same talent. The high level of demand for a limited talent pool is aggravating the problem further, meaning now is the time for us to take action.

A long-term undertaking

Of course, for those organisations facing immediate talent shortages, short-term fixes are needed, such as hiring overseas workers to plug immediate gaps. But of course, this is simply a sticking plaster, and our long term and focus should be on nurturing home grown talent.

UKTIN has created a number of working initiatives including a Young Ambassadors Programme, Women in Telecoms initiatives, toolkits for educators, career pathway information and much more.

We need a rich supply of talent to carry on the great work we’re already doing in telecoms, making the sector a top career choice. It’s a vital undertaking and one we’re proud to be leading the charge on.

