DSIT Cyber Security Breaches Survey

The Cyber Security Breaches Survey (CSBS) is an annual survey of businesses, charities, and educational organizations. It provides detailed insights into the UK cyber threat landscape, including breaches, attacks, crimes, and cyber-facilitated frauds, along with their impacts and outcomes. Conducted by DSIT and the Home Office, the survey generates official government statistics on cyber security breaches and crimes over the past 12 months.

The current CSBS contract concludes in 2025. However, DSIT and the Home Office plan to continue this research due to its value in informing policy and decision-making, and its widespread use by stakeholders. The CSDI analysts’ team is running an engagement survey to collect user and stakeholder feedback on various aspects of the CSBS for 2026 onwards and to understand views on proposed changes.

They request you to share your feedback, views, and concerns on the proposed changes. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed via this link. The deadline for responses is 4th November.

