Dual mandates consultation
Draft regulations to be laid in Parliament in autumn.
Views are being sought on the implementation of the ban on MSPs from also serving as MPs or in the House of Lords.
Following the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill being passed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament in December, a consultation seeking views on the principles and practical issues of ending dual mandates has launched.
The consultation, which runs until 23 March, looks at issues such as grace periods once elected and salary or parliamentary limitations during this period.
The Bill places a duty on Scottish Ministers to bring forward regulations which prohibit MSPs from also serving in the House of Commons or the House of Lords, and may additionally prohibit MSPs from also serving as councillors.
The regulations will be laid in autumn 2025 so they are in place for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, and will be subject to scrutiny and a vote by MSPs.
Minister for Parliamentary Business Jamie Hepburn yesterday said:
“Following the unanimous passage of the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill in December, MSPs will be barred from also being an MP or Peer through regulations to be brought forward in autumn 2025.
“This consultation on the issue will allow political parties, local government and most importantly the public to comment on the details of how that will work in practice, ahead of the practice being ended before the 2026 Scottish Parliament election."
Background
The consultation paper is available at Consultation on Dual Mandates
Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/dual-mandates-consultation/
