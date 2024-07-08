E. coli advice issued amid rise in cases

UKHSA is working with partners to investigate a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) outbreak.

As of 3 July, there have been a further 13 cases associated with the recent outbreak of STEC O145 since the last update on 27 June. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 288 in the UK. All currently confirmed cases had symptom onset dates before 10 June. Although case reporting rates are continuing to decline, we expect to see an additional small number of cases linked to this outbreak as further samples are referred to us from NHS laboratories and whole genome sequencing is conducted.

Confirmed case totals:

191 in England

62 in Scotland

31 in Wales

4 in Northern Ireland (evidence suggests that they acquired their infection in England)

Based on information from 263 cases to date, 49% were admitted to hospital.

Amy Douglas, Incident Director at UKHSA, said:

It’s encouraging that reported cases are continuing to decline, however we still expect to see a few more cases linked to this outbreak as further samples are referred to us for testing. Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. While diarrhoea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and the risk of infecting others. Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop any further spread of infection. If you are unwell, you should not prepare food for others while unwell and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings. Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped. If you are concerned about your symptoms, follow NHS.UK guidance on when to seek help and the steps you can take to avoid further spread to family and friends.

Darren Whitby, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said:

The food chain investigation into this outbreak will continue to take account of any new information as it becomes available. We will continue to work with the relevant businesses, local authorities and agencies involved to ensure the necessary steps are in place to protect consumers.

As cases linked to this outbreak are now low and continue to decline, this week’s update (5 July) will be the final weekly report on case numbers unless there is a significant change.