Early estimates suggest an average cereal harvest

Early estimates predict a total cereal harvest of around 3.1 million tonnes, just above the ten-year average. Despite challenging weather at crucial times of the season.

Average production results are predicted for winter barley, oilseed rape and wheat. Mostly as a result of decreased area and yield. Some very good yields are predicted for oats and spring barley. But a late harvest this year makes oats predictions less reliable.

The report includes provisional 2024 crop area estimates. The total area of cereals grown in Scotland is predicted to be just lower than in 2023. With decreases in the area of winter barley, wheat and oilseed rape grown and increases in sown area of spring barley and oats.

Background

The full statistical publication is available with a visual summary and supporting data tables at: Cereal and oilseed rape harvest - first estimates: 2024

Estimates are based on first soundings of the 2024 harvest at the end of September. Final results will be released in December after the harvest is complete.

Estimates are based on harvest yields given by a panel of experts at a Crop Report Meeting and provisional land use areas from the June Agricultural Census. Final land use areas will be published in the Results of the June Agricultural Census.

