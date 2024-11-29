Easier access to social housing for veterans confirmed

New regulations to remove a local connection requirement for veterans to access social housing.

Veterans will have greater access to social housing thanks to the removal of a local connection requirement made by the government recently (27 November 2024).

The new changes, made by the Housing Minister in Parliament recently, exempt all former UK Armed Forces Veterans from rules that restrict access to social housing for those that do not have a connection to the local area. This will make sure veterans across the country have access to the housing support they need and can find a place to call home.

The changes apply to councils with local connection or residency tests determining who can currently qualify for social housing. This will ensure veterans cannot be unfairly penalised where such requirements are in place, recognising the unique challenges they face in trying to build up a connection in a specific local area.

Housing and Planning Minister, Matthew Pennycook recently said:

“Those who put their lives on the line in the service of their country should have access to the housing support they need – this government is making sure they do. “We will continue to do all we can to ensure homes are there for heroes, as part of our commitment to delivering the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.”

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns OBE MC MP recently said:

“This is a government that is committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served and today is an important step forward in delivering on our promise that homes will be there for heroes. “Today’s action shows our government is delivering our manifesto commitment to strengthen support for our Armed Forces communities and to ensure veterans have access to the housing support they need.”

The Deputy Prime Minister has previously written to local councils reminding them of their obligation to prioritise veterans for social housing and the guidance is being updated to reflect these changes.

Wider government support is also in place to help more veterans into secure and permanent accommodation. This includes a further £3.5 million to the Reducing Veteran Homelessness Programme and Op FORTITUDE, which is the single referral pathway for veterans at risk of homelessness.

Alongside these changes, the government has already given councils greater flexibility to use Right to Buy receipts to build and buy more homes and provided an additional £450 million for councils to secure homes for families, including veterans, at risk of homelessness.

Government investment in housing will also increase to £5 billion for next year and this includes an extra £500 million in new funding for the Affordable Homes Programme to deliver tens of thousands of new affordable and social homes across the country. In turn, supporting the government’s commitment of delivering 1.5 million homes by the next Parliament and generating economic growth.

