East Midlands anglers fined almost £1,800 for fishing illegally

Four men from Nottinghamshire and one from Derby have been found guilty of fishing illegally in cases brought by the Environment Agency at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 3 June 2024.

The five men received total penalties of £1,796 for offences including fishing without a licence, leaving their rod and line unattended in the water and fishing with multiple rods and lines at a distance exceeding three metres.

Robert Ghitulescu, 42, of Lime Grove, Newark was proven guilty in absence for leaving his rod and line unattended in the water on 12 November 2023 at Nether Lock, River Trent, Newark. He received a total penalty of £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ivan Ivanov, 42, of Friar Road, Newark pleaded guilty to fishing with multiple rods and lines at a distance exceeding three metres at Nether Lock, River Trent, Newark on 12 November 2023. He received a total penalty £275, including a fine of £100, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Jack Shepherd, 27, of Albany Court, Stapleford, Nottingham, was proven guilty in absence of fishing without a licence at the River Trent, Sawley, Hemington on 28 November 2023. He received a total penalty of £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Sorin Sulea, 49, of Hazel Grove, Newark, Nottinghamshire pleaded guilty to fishing with multiple rods and lines at a distance exceeding three metres and to leaving his rod and line unattended in the water on 12 November 2023 at Newark – River Trent. He received a total penalty of £296 for both offences, including a fine of £115, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Mitchell Baines, 27, of Basildon Close, Alvaston, Derby pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence on 18 November 2023 at Butterley Reservoir, Ripley. He received a total penalty of £339, including a fine of £146, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Richard Pitman, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency said:

“These cases show how seriously the courts take illegal fishing and we hope the penalties these illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws that are in place across England.

“We inspect rod licences 24/7 to check on cases of illegal fishing, and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500. Offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.

“Our Fisheries Enforcement Officers, with support by partners including the police and the Angling Trust, carry out intelligence-led enforcement work all year round targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

“We urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10 and an annual licence costs from just £35.80. Concessions are available. Junior licences are free for 13 to 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

