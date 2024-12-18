Economic inactivity set to be tackled with funding boost

People with back, joint, and muscle issues living in areas with the worst waiting lists for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions are set to be treated quicker and supported back into employment as the Government gets Britain working.

£3.5million funding boost to be shared by 17 NHS areas to trial innovative ways to treat musculoskeletal conditions (MSK)

646,000 people off work with MSK conditions – around 1 in 4 of the record 2.8 million people on long-term sickness benefits

Funding is part of the Government’s Plan for Change to deliver growth, put more money in people’s pockets, and get the NHS back on its feet

As part of the Government’s drive to tackle economic inactivity – where someone is out of work and not looking for work – 17 Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) across England will share part of a £3.5million package to improve MSK services.

The funding will see each area receive up to £300,000 to treat one of the main drivers of economic inactivity, and is part of the Government’s Plan for Change which will put more money into people’s pockets and get the NHSback on its feet.

The MSK Community Delivery Programme will be administered through NHSEngland’s Getting it Right First Time (GIRFT) programme, and will give ICBsthe resources and leadership to develop more efficient ways of getting MSKpatients treated, off waiting lists and back onto the path of employment.

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern MP, said:

For too long people locked out of work with health issues have been forgotten about and denied the support they need to get well and get working.

It’s stifling our economy and preventing those eager to progress in life from unleashing their full potential.

This multi-million-pound funding boost means musculoskeletal patients across the country will get the help they need, as we give clinical leaders the resources to innovate, get people off waiting lists and get Britain working again.

There are 2.8million people economically inactive due to long-term health and MSK is the second largest reason given, behind mental health. Around 646,000 people – around 1 in 4 (23%) – said MSK was their primary condition.

Waiting lists for MSK community services are the highest of all community waits in England, at 348,799 people in September 2024, with approximately 23.4 million working days in the UK being lost due to MSK conditions in 2022 alone.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, said:

With prevention, early detection and treatment, we know that the 17 million people with musculoskeletal issues in England could better manage their conditions, improving their quality of life and enabling them to rejoin the workforce.

Through the Plan for Change, the government is taking decisive action to drive down waiting lists, improve treatment options and boost the economy.

Several of the 17 ICB locations spearheading the delivery of this programme also host NHS England’s Further Faster 20 programme and the Government’s recently announced WorkWell programme – meaning people with MSK conditions will benefit from an amalgamated approach of reduced waiting lists combined with intensive and bespoke employment support.

Professor Tim Briggs, NHS England’s National Director of Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery and Chair of the Getting it Right First Time programme, said:

The NHS has a proven record of spearheading improvements through the Getting it Right First Time Programme and this initiative could make a real difference to people with MSK conditions– providing them with the care they need and helping them to return to work.

Local health systems will be able to assess their current services and share examples of best practice to roll out innovative ways of working, as well as improving data on how services are performing.

Deborah Alsina MBE, Chief Executive of Versus Arthritis, said:

With over 20 million people living with musculoskeletal conditions, including 10 million with arthritis, Versus Arthritis understands the devastating impact these conditions can have on working lives.

Arthritis can cause debilitating pain, joint stiffness and prevent people doing everyday tasks, with work sometimes made to feel an impossible challenge.

MSK Community Services can be an invaluable resource for people with arthritis, and we are delighted to see the launch of this programme in dedicated sites across England, and in the future across the whole country.

The Government announced the launch of the Get Britain Working White Paper in November as part of the biggest reforms to employment support for a generation, bringing together skills and health to get more people into work and get on in work.

Additional Information:

The Get Britain Working White Paper was published on Tuesday 26 November: Get Britain Working White Paper - GOV.UK The locations of the 17 ICBs taking part in the programme which also have some of the longest MSK 18 week waits are: