Education Hub

About techUK's Education Programme

We have had a longstanding ambition to bolster the UK's education sector and edtech market within techUK, and our latest market programme is a timely enrichment to the national dialogue on edtech.

Why now?

Globally, education spending is expected to reach $8 trillion in 2030 with edtech accounting for nearly 8% of total spend. Similarly the proliferation of digital across the skills and education landscape from early years to careers and workforce training, signals a maturing opportunity for our members.

At the same time, the Covid-induced surge in edtech is entering a new stage of more considered adoption. Coupled with shifting modalities in learning, the disruption presented by AI-powered solutions, presents opportunities and challenges for traditional education providers. These demands come within a precarious context of financial strain, tech debt, persistent cyber threats, and skills shortages. Such challenges can only be surmounted through closer engagement with the tech sector.

What will we address in this programme?

The education programme has two main objectives.

Firstly, we seek to enhance the core technology foundations of education institutions across the UK. This involves addressing the legacy challenges, talent pipelines, funding/procurement barriers, and the policy hurdles that face Schools, FE Colleges and HEIs. techUK and its members stand ready to ensure that every penny spent delivers on the education outcomes of every student and adult learner in the UK.

Secondly, we aim to bolster the UK's edtech industry, which despite its strength, is losing ground in Europe. In 2021 alone, the UK’s thriving Edtech scene was estimated to have provided 40K+ jobs, contributing £4 billion to the UK economy. To sustain the edtech sector, we’re seeking to facilitate stronger feedback loops among educators, innovators, policymakers, and investors, while aiding access to overseas markets.

