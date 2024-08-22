Wales Office
Education Secretary congratulates students on their GCSE results
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners who have received their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and Vocational Qualification results today.
The Cabinet Secretary met with students at Pencoed Comprehensive School in Bridgend who were collecting their results and said:
I would like to offer my congratulations to everyone who is receiving their results today. You will have no doubt been impacted by the pandemic but receiving your results today is a big milestone. You should all be very proud of the hard work, dedication, and resilience you have shown.
This year is our final step back towards pre-pandemic exam arrangements and today’s results are where we expected them to be with outcomes similar to 2019.
I would also like to thank our teachers and education workforce who have worked incredibly hard to support our learners to succeed.
I hope you got the grades you wanted but remember there are many different choices for your next step into learning or employment. Get in touch with Careers Wales, your school or local college for support.
Pob lwc, and best wishes for the future!
