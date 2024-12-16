NCFE
|Printable version
Education starts here, not in the classroom
The following article was recently featured on Nursery World on 10 December 2024.
Last week, we learned about the Prime Minister’s six key milestones when he introduced his new plan for change.
One that’s of significance to early years has been as identified as ‘giving children the best start in life’, with a proposed target of achieving 75% of reception children as being ‘school ready’. This equates to a 67.7% increase or 40-45,000 additional children making good progress against the early learning goals at the end of reception.
These figures are based on research telling us that two-thirds of reception-aged children are struggling with speech and emerging literacy skills, as well as an increased dependency on practitioners managing independent personal care.
It is refreshing to hear about the pledge and the urgency (the target to achieve this is 2028) and further inspiring to read about accessible integrated services for children and families, which have suffered appallingly over the last decade. Early years educators will, as they always have, continue to strive towards improved outcomes for babies, children and their families, however we also need to be pragmatic given the timescale here.
Investment in school teachers, with a promised additional 6,500, is to be welcomed, although investment in our highly qualified early years staff, many with post-qualifying experience, would equally support the retention of dedicated staff in an overstretched sector. We should be mindful that education starts here in the earliest years, not in reception.
It would be fantastic to see increased collaboration between integrated services for children and families, and the early years workforce. This would enable a multi-professional approach to shape care and learning environments, maximising this key milestone and the opportunities it identifies.
There is no doubting the significance of the first 1,001 days, and specialist training around the holistic needs of babies and children is critical to the success of this key milestone.
This is why NCFE recently developed its Professional Practice Framework (PPF). Created for those training or already employed in the early years sector, it's a free professional development guide that is engaging, dynamic and actionable – aligned to the Department for Education’s Early Years Educator criteria.
Initiatives like the PPF are centred on further developing our already skilled and passionate early years workforce, and that’s where we need to focus if we’re to provide the best start for children and prepare them for the transition to the classroom.
Overall, this is a positive proposal with a key focus on improved outcomes for all children. This is the workforce’s core aim and, as a sector, we must embrace this commitment and hope the government does the same.
You can find out more about the breadth of NCFE's early years and childcare offer by clicking here.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/education-starts-here-not-in-the-classroom/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
How tagging transforms learning outcomes: pupils achieve more progress in just three months16/12/2024 14:15:00
Our recent collaboration with NCFE focused on how tagging – an innovative tool within Pupil Progress – enables the assignment of students to groups based on shared learning needs or strategic goals, such as "English 4+ but not Maths."
The power of perseverance: how Lisa Sanford-Howard returned to education to achieve her career goals12/12/2024 14:15:00
When Lisa Sanford-Howard recognised that she wanted to enhance her skills and knowledge for her home-based childcare business, she made the decision to return to education.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping navigating skills challenges in health and social care10/12/2024 14:15:00
In the fifth episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we delved into the pressing skills challenges facing the health and social care sector.
Pilot seeks to take learners into the metaverse10/12/2024 09:15:00
A pioneering new project is looking to develop a mixed reality (MR) platform to enhance assessment and make learning more immersive.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping essential digital skills06/12/2024 14:15:00
Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, returned this week.
3 top tips for writing a winning Aspiration Award nomination05/12/2024 14:15:00
If you’re looking to celebrate a learner, educator, or centre who has gone above and beyond to achieve something outstanding this past year, entering them into our Aspiration Awards is the perfect way to recognise their success!
National awards celebrating stories at the heart of education open for nominations04/12/2024 11:15:00
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Aspiration Awards, a national celebration of the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping NEETs and youth employment28/11/2024 11:20:00
In the third episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we turned our attention to the pressing issue of NEETs – young people not in education, employment, or training – and explored strategies to tackle youth unemployment.