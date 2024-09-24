Effectiveness of sentencing options – review of research

The Sentencing Council has published a review of existing research looking at the effectiveness of sentencing.

We commissioned the review from an independent academic to further the Council’s understanding of the effectiveness of sentencing options. It considers previously published research to look at the ways in which sentencing may or may not be effective in relation to sentencers, offenders, victims and the public.

Reconceptualising the effectiveness of sentencing options: four perspectives is the latest in a biennial series we are commissioning to enable the Council to consider the most up-to-date evidence when developing and revising sentencing guidelines.