Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC intervention in For Women Scotland Supreme Court appeal
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) was granted permission to intervene in the Supreme Court appeal of For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers. The EHRC yesterday published its written submission in advance of the hearing next week (26 and 27 November 2024).
As Britain’s expert and impartial equality regulator, the EHRC’s intervention in this appeal seeks to assist the Supreme Court in assessing the legal and practical implications of the case.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, yesterday said:
“The central issue raised by this appeal is how ‘sex’, ‘man’ and ‘woman’ are defined in the Equality Act 2010.
“On that point, our position is that when Parliament passed the Equality Act, it intended those who have acquired a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to be treated as their certified sex. So a trans woman with a GRC is legally recognised as a woman under the Equality Act, and a trans man with a GRC is legally recognised as a man.
“We look forward to the Supreme Court’s judgment providing an authoritative interpretation of the existing law in this area.”
Addressing the difficulties created by the definition of ‘legal sex’, set out in the EHRC’s submission, Baroness Falkner continued:
“We believe there are far reaching problems with the practical application of the Equality Act in relation to this definition.
“It creates significant inconsistencies, which impair the proper functioning of the Equality Act and jeopardise the rights and interests of women and same-sex attracted people. These difficulties include the challenges faced by those seeking to maintain single sex spaces, and in the rights of same-sex attracted persons to form associations. We think clarity is important to everybody affected by these issues properly understanding and exercising their rights.
“It is unlikely that Parliament appreciated these consequences when it passed the Equality Act, and they have become more serious with societal change since that time.
“As the equality regulator, we deem this to be a wholly unsatisfactory situation, which Parliament should address with urgency.
“In April last year we provided advice on clarifying the definition of ‘sex’, in response to a request from the then Minister for Women and Equalities. It is our view that the arguments at the heart of this case once again highlight the importance of Parliament giving careful consideration to amending the Equality Act 2010 and the current balance of rights under the Act.”
Read the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s written submission to the Supreme Court appeal of For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers.
Related information
- Statement following Lady Haldane's opinion on the petition of For Women Scotland Ltd for judicial review (December 2022)
- Statement on clarifying the definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act (April 2023)
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/ehrc-intervention-women-scotland-supreme-court-appeal
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC statement on changes to National Insurance18/11/2024 13:25:00
EHRC statement on changes to National Insurance
Funding available for organisations in Britain to give evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights05/11/2024 09:25:00
We are offering funding of up to £7,500 for multiple civil society organisations in Britain to provide in-person evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to inform its 7th periodic review of the United Kingdom.
Equality watchdog responds to proposed Police Inspection Framework consultation for 2025-202904/11/2024 09:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has responded to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) PEEL (Police) Inspection Framework 2025-29.
Response to proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 2025-202715/10/2024 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has responded to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 2025-27.
EHRC issues statement on gender pay gap compliance09/10/2024 12:10:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission issues statement on gender pay gap compliance
EHRC statement on Higgs v Farmor’s School03/10/2024 16:10:00
EHRC statement on Higgs v Farmor’s School (02 October 2024).
Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice03/10/2024 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.
Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice02/10/2024 16:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.
EHRC publishes updated workplace sexual harassment guidance ahead of change to law27/09/2024 13:10:00
Following consultation, Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has today published updated technical guidance for employers on the steps they can take to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.