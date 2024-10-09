EHRC issues statement on gender pay gap compliance

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached 100 per cent compliance with gender pay gap reporting for this year (2023-24).

“Only six organisations missed the 4 April deadline this year, and all have subsequently reported their data, or declared themselves out of scope.

“This vital data is an important first step on the road to ensuring that workplaces are not discriminating against female staff, and we hope employers use this data to not just to be transparent, but to inform the steps they need to take to also close the gender pay gaps within their workforce.

“We are confident that we will continue to see full reporting by the end of next year (2024-25), with our effective enforcement methods ensuring that companies continue to provide this vital data.”