Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC issues statement on gender pay gap compliance
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission issues statement on gender pay gap compliance
“We are pleased to announce that we have reached 100 per cent compliance with gender pay gap reporting for this year (2023-24).
“Only six organisations missed the 4 April deadline this year, and all have subsequently reported their data, or declared themselves out of scope.
“This vital data is an important first step on the road to ensuring that workplaces are not discriminating against female staff, and we hope employers use this data to not just to be transparent, but to inform the steps they need to take to also close the gender pay gaps within their workforce.
“We are confident that we will continue to see full reporting by the end of next year (2024-25), with our effective enforcement methods ensuring that companies continue to provide this vital data.”
Notes to editors
- Alongside the Chartered Management Institute, the EHRC published guidance to help organisations write their own action plan on closing the gender pay gap.
- In 2022-23, eight organisations failed to report their gender pay gap by the 4 April deadline. Following EHRC action, all those organisations reported their pay gaps.
- The EHRC issues warning notices directly to organisations that report their gender pay gap data late. We also publish the names of those organisations which report their data late. Under this approach, every organisation has subsequently reported their data in the same year, or declared themselves out of scope of reporting regulations before we have needed to go through the courts to issue fines. This demonstrates it is an effective solution for ensuring companies continue to provide this vital data. There have been no penalties or fines issued to date.
- The EHRC is aware of issues relating to suspect incorrect data provided by some organisations, and will be making a proportionate assessment and following upwith employers who provide poor quality data.
