Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC statement on changes to National Insurance
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“The Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) requires government departments to have due regard for how their policies and decisions affect people with protected characteristics.
“We are aware His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs published a policy paper on 13 November, relating to changes to employer National Insurance contribution thresholds. This included a summary of impacts.
“HMRC is obligated to have considered the equality impact of these changes and, crucially, should be able to show evidence they have done so. We would expect HMRC to have produced a more detailed equality consideration of the changes.
“As Britain’s equality regulator we have written to HMRC, reminding the department of its PSED obligations and seeking assurances they have been sufficiently met."
Speak to our press office
If you work in the media, please speak to our press office:
- During office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) please call: 0161 829 8102
- Or email the press office team
- For out of hours please continue to contact 0161 829 8102. Emails are not routinely monitored out of hours.
This phone number is for media enquiries only. For all other queries, please call 0161 829 8100, or email correspondence@equalityhumanrights.com
Related information
- How to consider equality in policy making: A 10-step guide for public bodies in England
- Public Sector Equality Duty
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/ehrc-statement-changes-national-insurance
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Funding available for organisations in Britain to give evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights05/11/2024 09:25:00
We are offering funding of up to £7,500 for multiple civil society organisations in Britain to provide in-person evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to inform its 7th periodic review of the United Kingdom.
Equality watchdog responds to proposed Police Inspection Framework consultation for 2025-202904/11/2024 09:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has responded to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) PEEL (Police) Inspection Framework 2025-29.
Response to proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 2025-202715/10/2024 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has responded to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 2025-27.
EHRC issues statement on gender pay gap compliance09/10/2024 12:10:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission issues statement on gender pay gap compliance
EHRC statement on Higgs v Farmor’s School03/10/2024 16:10:00
EHRC statement on Higgs v Farmor’s School (02 October 2024).
Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice03/10/2024 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.
Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice02/10/2024 16:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.
EHRC publishes updated workplace sexual harassment guidance ahead of change to law27/09/2024 13:10:00
Following consultation, Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has today published updated technical guidance for employers on the steps they can take to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Natasha Abrahart: Parents back new guidance for universities to protect disabled students26/09/2024 13:25:00
The parents of Natasha Abrahart, a disabled student who took her own life in April 2018 on the day she was due to give a presentation to fellow students and lecturers, have backed new guidance for universities issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.