Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC statement on Higgs v Farmor’s School
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“This appeal engages both the Equality Act and the Human Rights Act, as well as the relationship between the two.
“As Britain’s equality regulator and a National Human Rights Institution, we intervened in Higgs v Farmor’s School to provide the Court of Appeal with impartial expert advice on the proper interpretation and application of these two Acts.
“We expect this landmark case will set a precedent for future cases concerning protected beliefs in the workplace, especially where those beliefs intersect with other protected characteristics.
“This case is also significant because it will help establish how employers can respond – without discriminating – to what appears to be an increasingly common phenomenon: a third-party complaint where an employee has published their personal views on a social media platform.
“Everyone has their own beliefs. Of course, the precious freedoms we all enjoy come with a responsibility to exercise them with care. But it is vital for our democracy that everyone is able to hold and express their own beliefs in accordance with the law.
“At the EHRC it is our duty to prevent discrimination and stand up for everyone’s rights. We look forward to the Court’s judgment in this appeal and the clarity it will bring to the law in this area.”
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/ehrc-statement-higgs-v-farmors-school
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice03/10/2024 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.
Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice02/10/2024 16:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.
EHRC publishes updated workplace sexual harassment guidance ahead of change to law27/09/2024 13:10:00
Following consultation, Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has today published updated technical guidance for employers on the steps they can take to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Natasha Abrahart: Parents back new guidance for universities to protect disabled students26/09/2024 13:25:00
The parents of Natasha Abrahart, a disabled student who took her own life in April 2018 on the day she was due to give a presentation to fellow students and lecturers, have backed new guidance for universities issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
EHRC statement on changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility16/09/2024 15:10:00
EHRC statement given recently (13 September 2024) on changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility.
New guidance on AI and equality available to public sector bodies13/09/2024 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance to help the public sector embed equality considerations in their policies, including decisions to commission and/or use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2023-2413/09/2024 10:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2023-24 financial year, ending 31 March 2024.
Housing association employees win race discrimination case10/09/2024 11:20:00
One current and one former employee of London and Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) have received a financial settlement totalling £95,000, in a race discrimination case supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog publishes new guidance for employers supporting disabled staff with hybrid working05/09/2024 11:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new resources to help employers understand their legal obligations and the practical steps they can take to best support disabled employees with hybrid working.