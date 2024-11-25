Eight more charged over aggravated burglary of business premises

A further eight people have been charged following an aggravated burglary incident at a premises in south Gloucestershire.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge eight people over their alleged involvement in an aggravated burglary with associated criminal damage and violent disorder at the Elbit Systems UK building on 6 August 2024.

All eight have been charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage, while six have also been charged with violent disorder.

Those charged are as follows:

Sean Middlebrough, aged 32, of Woodlee Road, Liverpool

Aleksandra Herbich, aged 40, of Warfield Road, London

Tutea Hoxa, aged 28, of The Knoll, Beckenham

Julija Brigadirova, aged 32, of Cavendish Road, Manchester

Huba Muraisi, aged 30, of Bedford Avenue, London

Qesser Zuhrah, aged 19, of Llandover Road, London

Zahra Farooque, aged 24, of Delorme Street, London

Kamran Ahmed, aged 27, of Langdon Crescent, London

Middlebrough, Herbich, Muraisi, Zuhrah, Farooque and Ahmed have also been charged with violent disorder.

On the facts of this case, the CPS will be submitting to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection.

The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

These defendants have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 23 November 2024.

Notes to Editors