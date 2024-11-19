Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (November 2024)
The Electoral Commission has fined the Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI) after concluding an investigation into the party’s failure to keep accounting records that were sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions.
The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI)
|The party’s failure to keep accounting records that were sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions
|One contravention found
|
Fine of £250
Penalty due by 3 December 2024
By law, a registered party must ensure accounting records are kept which are sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions. The accounting records must disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the party at that time.
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:
“Our investigation into the Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI) found failures to deliver relevant financial information required by law.
“The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important that reliable accounting records are available.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details of investigations closed in previous months are available on our website.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-publishes-concluded-investigation-update-november-2024
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Confidence in elections high but further improvements needed in Northern Ireland15/11/2024 13:25:00
A report published recently (13 November 2024) by the Electoral Commission has found voters in Northern Ireland were confident that July’s UK parliamentary general election was well run but significant improvements are needed to support participation and trust in future elections.
Elections well run but improvements needed on postal voting and to tackle abuse of candidates13/11/2024 14:10:00
July’s general election was well run and the vast majority of voters were able to cast their ballot. However, improvements are needed to address the difficulties that prevented some postal and overseas voters from taking part, according to a report published by the Electoral Commission today.
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (October 2024)16/10/2024 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission has fined the Barnes and Richmond Labour Club and Institute after concluding an investigation into the unincorporated association’s failure to deliver a required notification of political contributions and reports of gifts on time.
Political parties accept £55.5m in donations in second quarter of 202413/09/2024 10:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £55,541,055 in donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2024 (April to June), according to figures published by the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission calls for improvements to voter ID accessibility in Wales12/09/2024 09:25:00
Most voters attending a polling station at the July 2024 UK Parliamentary general election were able to vote, according to a new report on the implementation of voter ID from the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission calls for improvements to voter ID accessibility10/09/2024 16:10:00
Almost everyone who attended a polling station at the July 2024 UK general election was able to vote, according to a new report on the implementation of voter ID from the Electoral Commission.
UK political parties’ financial accounts published22/08/2024 13:25:00
The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published today by the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties (August 2024)21/08/2024 13:25:00
Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in both cases.