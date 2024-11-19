Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (November 2024)

The Electoral Commission has fined the Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI) after concluding an investigation into the party’s failure to keep accounting records that were sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions.

The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI) The party’s failure to keep accounting records that were sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions One contravention found Fine of £250 Penalty due by 3 December 2024



By law, a registered party must ensure accounting records are kept which are sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions. The accounting records must disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the party at that time.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Our investigation into the Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI) found failures to deliver relevant financial information required by law. “The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important that reliable accounting records are available.”

